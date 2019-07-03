Kshitij PujariJul 03, 2019 14:44:24 IST
Vivo Z1 Pro has been announced in India and it is the first phone under the Z-series moniker launched in India for a price starting at Rs 14,999. The Z1 Pro is being touted as a gaming-centric phone and the device has a few software tricks up its sleeve to enhance gaming performance.
The Z1 Pro has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and has the Snapdragon 712 SoC running under the hood. There are three RAM and storage variants you can chose from which are 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB. In terms of cameras, the device has a 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens and 2 MP. The selfie end of the phone is handled by a 32 MP sensor located in the punch-hole present on the display.
But what about the devices it is competing against? At its price, the device is going up against Galaxy A50, Poco F1 and the recently announced Moto One Vision. Bear in mind that this happens to be a spec comparison of the devices on paper. The full review of the Vivo Z1 Pro is coming soon on tech2's YouTube channel.
|Smartphone
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Moto One Vision
|Galaxy A50
|Poco F1
|Display Size (inch)
|6.53
|6.3
|6.4
|6.18
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2520
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2246
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|395
|432
|403
|403
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9
|160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7
|155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8
|Weight (gm)
|201
|180
|166
|182
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 712
|Exynos 9609
|Exynos 9610
|Snapdragon 845
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360
|8x2.2 GHz
|4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|128 GB
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|12 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.0
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Triple
|Dual
|Triple
|Dual
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|32 MP, f/2.0
|25 MP, f/2.0
|25 MP, f/2.0
|20 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5
|5
|5
|5
|NFC
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, under display
|Yes, rear-mounted
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|microUSB
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|5000 mAh
|3,500 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 18W
|Yes, 15W
|Yes, 15W
|Yes, 18W
|Colors
|Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black
|Bronze gradient, Sapphire gradient
|Black, White, Blue, Coral
|Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 14,990
|Rs 19,990
|Starts at Rs 18490
|Starts at Rs 17,990
Verdict
Again we see the unassailable Poco F1 from Xiaomi offering breakthrough specs at a very minimalistic price. Although the Snapdragon 845 is more than a year old it is still a flagship level chipset and is quite definitely faster than the brand new Snapdragon 712. However, the triple-cameras and the wide variety of shooting options give it an edge over the Poco F1.
The Galaxy A50 also comes with a triple-camera setup but the Exynos chipset did not hold up very well in our review of the device. As for the Moto One Vision, the 48 MP camera certainly scores brownie points for the device but it cancelled out due to a lack of ultra-wide which is present in the Vivo Z1 Pro. Any way you slice it, there are things that competing phones have that Z1 Pro doesn't and vice versa. Stay tuned for a full review of the Z1 Pro which delves into the finer details of the device.