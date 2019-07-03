Kshitij Pujari

Vivo Z1 Pro has been announced in India and it is the first phone under the Z-series moniker launched in India for a price starting at Rs 14,999. The Z1 Pro is being touted as a gaming-centric phone and the device has a few software tricks up its sleeve to enhance gaming performance.

The Z1 Pro has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and has the Snapdragon 712 SoC running under the hood. There are three RAM and storage variants you can chose from which are 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB. In terms of cameras, the device has a 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens and 2 MP. The selfie end of the phone is handled by a 32 MP sensor located in the punch-hole present on the display.

But what about the devices it is competing against? At its price, the device is going up against Galaxy A50, Poco F1 and the recently announced Moto One Vision. Bear in mind that this happens to be a spec comparison of the devices on paper. The full review of the Vivo Z1 Pro is coming soon on tech2's YouTube channel.

Smartphone Vivo Z1 Pro Moto One Vision Galaxy A50 Poco F1 Display Size (inch) 6.53 6.3 6.4 6.18 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2520 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2246 Pixel Density (PPI) 395 432 403 403 Display Type AMOLED LTPS IPS LCD Super AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 Weight (gm) 201 180 166 182 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 712 Exynos 9609 Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 845 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 8x2.2 GHz 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver GPU Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 630 RAM 4, 6 GB 4 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 128 GB 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.2 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Triple Dual Triple Dual Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC No Yes Yes No Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear-mounted Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type microUSB Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 5000 mAh 3,500 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 18W Yes, 15W Yes, 15W Yes, 18W Colors Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Bronze gradient, Sapphire gradient Black, White, Blue, Coral Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar Prices in India Starts at Rs 14,990 Rs 19,990 Starts at Rs 18490 Starts at Rs 17,990

Verdict

Again we see the unassailable Poco F1 from Xiaomi offering breakthrough specs at a very minimalistic price. Although the Snapdragon 845 is more than a year old it is still a flagship level chipset and is quite definitely faster than the brand new Snapdragon 712. However, the triple-cameras and the wide variety of shooting options give it an edge over the Poco F1.

The Galaxy A50 also comes with a triple-camera setup but the Exynos chipset did not hold up very well in our review of the device. As for the Moto One Vision, the 48 MP camera certainly scores brownie points for the device but it cancelled out due to a lack of ultra-wide which is present in the Vivo Z1 Pro. Any way you slice it, there are things that competing phones have that Z1 Pro doesn't and vice versa. Stay tuned for a full review of the Z1 Pro which delves into the finer details of the device.