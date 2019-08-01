Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Realme X vs Galaxy A50: Mid-range market is heating up

The Huawei Y9 Prime seems to be an overall holistic device which is on par with all the latest offerings.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 14:27:11 IST

Huawei has today announced its latest mid-range smartphone to compete with the likes of Vivo and Realme called the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019. As with some recent smartphones in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 bracket, the Y9 Prime also comes with a pop-up selfie camera giving the phone a notch-less display.

Huawei Y9 Prime.

Talking about specs the Y9 Prime has a 6.59-inch Full View Vivid IPS LCD Display. Apart from that the device is powered by the company's Kirin 710 octa-core chipset and has a single 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The pop-up selfie camera has a 16 MP sensor while on the back we spot a triple-camera layout with 16MP+8MP+2MP sensors having f/1.8, f/2.4 and f/2.4 aperture respectively.

At a price of Rs 15,990 the device is competing with the recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro (review), Realme X and the older Galaxy A50 (Review) smartphones. Since we have not reviewed the device, the following piece will concern only the specs of the device versus the specs of its competing devices. Stay tuned for a full review of the device soon.

Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime Realme X Vivo Z1 Pro Galaxy A50
Display Size (inch) 6.59 6.53 6.53 6.4
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 391 394 395 403
Display Type LTPS IPS LCD AMOLED AMOLED Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7
Weight (gm) 196.8 191 201 166
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Dual SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Kirin 710 Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 712 Exynos 9610
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Mali-G51 Adreno 616 Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
RAM 4 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 128 GB 64, 128 GB 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization No Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Triple Dual Triple Triple
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 16 MP 16 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie)
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5 5 5 5
NFC No No No Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 microUSB Type-C 1.0
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 3765 mAh 5000 mAh 4,000 mAh
Fast charging Yes, 10W Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Yes, 15W
Colors Emerald Green , Sapphire Blue Steam white, Punk Blue Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Black, White, Blue, Coral
Prices in India Rs 15,990 Rs 16,990 Starts at Rs 14,990 Starts at Rs 18490

Verdict

On paper, it appears all the devices except for the Galaxy A50 are nearly identical. They have the nearly bezel-less display and in the case of the Realme X, also the pop-up camera. The display on Y9 Prime happens to be an IPS LCD while the competition offers an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Z1 Pro and Realme X come with a 48 MP sensor which is not present on the Y9 Prime, although we will have to review the device to be sure if that is indeed a real drawback for the phone. The Y9 Prime seems to be an overall holistic device which is on par with all the latest offerings in the price segment. Our full review will reveal how well does the device do in real life.

