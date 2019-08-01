tech2 News Staff

Huawei has today announced its latest mid-range smartphone to compete with the likes of Vivo and Realme called the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019. As with some recent smartphones in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 bracket, the Y9 Prime also comes with a pop-up selfie camera giving the phone a notch-less display.

Talking about specs the Y9 Prime has a 6.59-inch Full View Vivid IPS LCD Display. Apart from that the device is powered by the company's Kirin 710 octa-core chipset and has a single 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The pop-up selfie camera has a 16 MP sensor while on the back we spot a triple-camera layout with 16MP+8MP+2MP sensors having f/1.8, f/2.4 and f/2.4 aperture respectively.

At a price of Rs 15,990 the device is competing with the recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro (review), Realme X and the older Galaxy A50 (Review) smartphones. Since we have not reviewed the device, the following piece will concern only the specs of the device versus the specs of its competing devices. Stay tuned for a full review of the device soon.

Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime Realme X Vivo Z1 Pro Galaxy A50 Display Size (inch) 6.59 6.53 6.53 6.4 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 391 394 395 403 Display Type LTPS IPS LCD AMOLED AMOLED Super AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 163.5 x 77.3 x 8.8 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 Weight (gm) 196.8 191 201 166 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Dual SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Kirin 710 Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 712 Exynos 9610 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-G51 Adreno 616 Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3 RAM 4 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 128 GB 64, 128 GB 128 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB — Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 Optical Image Stabilization No Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Triple Dual Triple Triple Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 16 MP 16 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC No No No Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 microUSB Type-C 1.0 USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 3765 mAh 5000 mAh 4,000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 10W Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Yes, 15W Colors Emerald Green , Sapphire Blue Steam white, Punk Blue Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Black, White, Blue, Coral Prices in India Rs 15,990 Rs 16,990 Starts at Rs 14,990 Starts at Rs 18490

Verdict

On paper, it appears all the devices except for the Galaxy A50 are nearly identical. They have the nearly bezel-less display and in the case of the Realme X, also the pop-up camera. The display on Y9 Prime happens to be an IPS LCD while the competition offers an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Z1 Pro and Realme X come with a 48 MP sensor which is not present on the Y9 Prime, although we will have to review the device to be sure if that is indeed a real drawback for the phone. The Y9 Prime seems to be an overall holistic device which is on par with all the latest offerings in the price segment. Our full review will reveal how well does the device do in real life.

