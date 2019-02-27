Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo X27 reportedly pops-up on TENAA with 48 MP camera, 8 GB RAM, Android 9 Pie

The phone is listed to feature a 6.39-inch AMOLED display and come in two storage options.

tech2 News Staff Feb 27, 2019 14:58:01 IST

Vivo had launched the Vivo X23 in 2018 in a new Star coloured variant in China. A few days back, Vivo had launched its V15 Pro in India with a 32 MP pop-up camera and Snapdragon 675 chipset at Rs 28,990.

Now another Vivo phone has been spotted to be under works. The phone appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA and has been listed with model numbers V1829T. As per GSMArena, this is expected to be the upcoming Vivo X27.

The phone is listed featuring a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo X23. Image: Weibo

Vivo X23. Image: Weibo

The alleged Vivo X27 might come with 8 GB of RAM and two storage options  128 GB and 256 GB.

On the camera front, the phone might follow both the trends of a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP as the main sensor. So the complete setup is expected to be a 48 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP whereas the front camera might only sport a single 16 MP lens.

We wonder if the selfie camera will now pop-up, slide, be housed in a notch or appear in a completely unique way.

The phone is reported to be powered by a 3,920 mAh battery pack, run on Android 9 Pie and might come in a gold coloured variant.

GSMArena also states that there is a second model number, V1829A, also listed on TENNA. It too is said to have a huge screen, Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a 256 GB storage option.

The RAM is also said to be the same 8 GB and it too is listed in a Gold coloured variant. But there is no mention of whether it will be a gradient or a unicoloured back.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

also see

Motorola

Motorola's Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto Z3 Play receive Android Pie in Brazil

Feb 15, 2019

Vivo

Vivo Carnival Sale begins with discounts on the Vivo Nex, Vivo V11, Y95 and more

Feb 14, 2019

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro with 32 MP pop-up cam, Snapdragon 675 SoC launched in India at Rs 28,990

Feb 20, 2019

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 Pro to launch on 20 February: Here's how you can watch the event live

Feb 19, 2019

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro review: At Rs 28,990 you get a great design and camera, but UI is lacking

Feb 20, 2019

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro India launch Live: priced at Rs 28,990 with 32 MP pop-up selfie camera

Feb 20, 2019

science

Origin of Life

NASA scientists recreate conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth

Feb 27, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019

Forest Fire

Bandipur fire was an act of vandalism: How will the forest, wildlife recover from it?

Feb 26, 2019

Sentience

Many animals are self-aware, so maybe its time researchers quit codenaming them

Feb 26, 2019