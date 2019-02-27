tech2 News Staff

Vivo had launched the Vivo X23 in 2018 in a new Star coloured variant in China. A few days back, Vivo had launched its V15 Pro in India with a 32 MP pop-up camera and Snapdragon 675 chipset at Rs 28,990.

Now another Vivo phone has been spotted to be under works. The phone appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA and has been listed with model numbers V1829T. As per GSMArena, this is expected to be the upcoming Vivo X27.

The phone is listed featuring a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The alleged Vivo X27 might come with 8 GB of RAM and two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB.

On the camera front, the phone might follow both the trends of a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP as the main sensor. So the complete setup is expected to be a 48 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP whereas the front camera might only sport a single 16 MP lens.

We wonder if the selfie camera will now pop-up, slide, be housed in a notch or appear in a completely unique way.

The phone is reported to be powered by a 3,920 mAh battery pack, run on Android 9 Pie and might come in a gold coloured variant.

GSMArena also states that there is a second model number, V1829A, also listed on TENNA. It too is said to have a huge screen, Snapdragon 710 chipset, and a 256 GB storage option.

The RAM is also said to be the same 8 GB and it too is listed in a Gold coloured variant. But there is no mention of whether it will be a gradient or a unicoloured back.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.