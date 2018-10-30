Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 October, 2018 12:58 IST

Star is now a colour, atleast on a new shiny red Vivo X23 variant launched in China

Vivo X23 features a 6.41-inch Full-HD Plus Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670.

Vivo X23 was launched in early September this year in China with a waterdrop display notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device was launched at CNY 3,489 in these colours: fashion orange, fashion purple, midnight blue, phantom purple, and phantom red. Now the phone has been launched in a new colour, by the name 'Star.' (Star is now a colour, a red and shiny one, with hints of pink and magenta).

The company released a poster on its official page on Weibo about the device. The sale of the device is live on Vivo's Chinese website.

Vivo X23 in its new Star colour variant. Image: Weibo/Vivo

The smartphone sports a 6.41-inch Full-HD Plus Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo X23 features a dual camera setup at the rear, with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture alongwith 13 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The secondary camera is also a wide angle lens.

Up front, the device sports a 12 MP camera unit with an f/2.0 aperture.

It is a dual-SIM device and is run by Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Powering the device is a 3,400 mAh battery.

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


