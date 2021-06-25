FP Trending

In a launch event hosted on Instagram, Vivo launched the new Vivo V21e 5G on Thursday. The V21e 5G smartphone is aimed to compete with the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the iQOO Z3 5G, and others in the segment.

Vivo V21e 5G pricing and availability

The Vivo V21e 5G is priced at Rs 24,990 and is now available to buy on company’s website, Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and other offline stores.

The smartphone comes in Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl colour options.

Vivo V21e 5G features and specifications

The Vivo V21e 5G comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED Full HD+ FullView display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This is the same chip seen on the Poco M3 Pro 5G and even the recently launched Realme Narzo 30 5G.

The smartphone is equipped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also supports virtual RAM, which adds up to 3 GB of extra RAM.

On the camera front, the Vivo V21e sports a dual-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 64 MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera stands at 32 MP. The camera app on the phone comes with features such as Super Night mode (both front and back), Double Exposure, Dual-View Video, multi-style portrait, night filters, and more.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44 W FlashCharge fast charging. Vivo claims, its charging tech can fuel up the phone from zero to 72 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Vivo V21e runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Vivo V21e 5G comes with Hi-Res Audio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There’s support for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS, OTG, and USB Type-C port.