Poco M3 Pro with 5,000 mAh battery, 90 Hz FHD+ display launched, pricing starts at Rs 13,999

The Poco M3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48 MP triple camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.


tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 13:02:26 IST

Poco India has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone in India. The Poco M3 Pro borrows design from the Poco M3 (review) smartphone, however, it features a few upgrades in terms of specifications. The Poco M3 Pro comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 48 MP triple camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display.

You can read the event highlights here.

Poco M3 Pro pricing, availability, early bird offer

Poco M3 Pro has been announced in two variants.

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant has been launched at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model has been priced at Rs 15,999.

The smartphone will go on sale starting 14 June. For the first day of sale only, Poco India has also announced an early bird pricing, wherein both the variants will be available at a discount of Rs 500. This means, the 4 GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 13,499 and the 6 GB RAM model will be available at Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart. The sale will kick off at 12 noon on 14 June.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro specifications and features

Poco M3 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display that comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. It offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The smartphone's storage can be expanded to up to 1 TB.  Poco M3 Pro runs on Android 12 based MIUI 12.

As for camera, Poco M3 Pro sports triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it features an 8 MP front camera.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging. In the box, however, comes a 22.5 W charger.

