tech2 News Staff

In a virtual launch event, Realme launched the Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G, Buds Q2 and smart TV FHD in India today. Realme has also announced some early bird offers for all the new products, except the Buds Q2. Read on for all details on the pricing, specifications and everything else.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G pricing, sale, early bird offer

The Realme Narzo 30 has been launched in two configurations:

4 GB RAM +64 GB storage: Rs 12,499

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 14,499

Introducing the #realmeNarzo30 with:

👉MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor

👉30W Dart Charge

👉90Hz Ultra Smooth Display

& much more! Starting from ₹12,499. Young Players, get ready to #UnleashPeakPerformance, first sale at 12 PM, 29th June. https://t.co/IYcYTbJG62 pic.twitter.com/ie8UqhGSsf — realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

The smartphone will go on sale starting 29 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

For day 1 of the sale, Realme has announced an early bird offer on the 4 GB RAM variant, where users can get the device for Rs 11,999. This offer applies only on the 4GB RAM variant and only on the first day of sale.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant, which has been announced at Rs 15,999.

The phone's first sale will be on 30 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com. On the first day of the sale, the Narzo 30 5G can be purchased at Rs 15,499.

The #realmeNarzo305G is here to #UnleashPeakPerformance for our Young Players with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor, 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 5000mAh Massive Battery & much more! Priced at ₹15,999. First Sale at 12 PM, 30th June. Know more: https://t.co/0AJB3eH1wl pic.twitter.com/6GshREkwGx — realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

Realme smart TV FHD pricing, sale date, offers

The Realme smart TV Full HD has been launched at Rs 18,999, The smart TV, however, will be available for Rs 17,999 as part of an early bird offer. Realme hasn't yet mentioned the duration of the early bird offer.

The first sale for the smart TV kicks off on 29 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

Introducing the 80cm (32") #realmeSmartTVFHD with:

👉Ultra Bright FHD Display

👉24W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers

& much more! Priced at ₹18,999. Avail Early Bird offer of ₹1000 off*.

First Sale at 12 PM, 29th June on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @Flipkart.

*T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/yTWkkhaCu9 — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 24, 2021

Realme Buds Q2 pricing and sale date

Realme Buds Q2 have been launched in India at Rs 2,499 and will go on sale starting 30 June at 12 pm on Amazon India and realme.com.

Introducing the new #realmeBudsQ2 with:

👉Active Noise Cancellation

👉28 Hours Total Playback

👉10mm Bass Boost Driver

👉88ms Super Low Latency

& much more! Priced at ₹2,499/-

First Sale at 12 PM, 30th June on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx & @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/1zSoEd9TNy — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 24, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 specifications and features

Realme is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. The smartphone comes in a 4 GB RAM and a 6 GB RAM variant. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It sports a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

Fuelling the Narzo 30 is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30 W Dart Charge.

For photography, the Narzo 30 offers a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications and features

Realme Narzo 30 5G mostly has the same specifications as the Narzo 30, except it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, it comes in a sole 6 GB RAM variant, and it features 18 W fast charge support. The Narzo 30 5G also sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup, instead of the triple camera array on the 4G variant. Besides that, the design, display, battery size on the 5G variant are the same as the Realme Narzo 30.

Realme Buds Q2 specifications and features

The Realme Buds Q2 come with a 10 mm driver and a Game Mode that reduces the audio latency to 88 ms. It features an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. It can apparently offer 20 hours of battery life (charging case included). The TWS earbuds feature a Type-C port for charging.

The Realme Buds Q2 also comes with Automatic Noise cancellation (ANC). Realme claims it can cancel up to 25 db noise.

It is powered by the R2 chipset and uses Bluetooth 5.2.

Realme Smart TV FHD specifications and features

The Realme smart TV has a 32-inch Full HD display. It sports 1920x1080p resolution, bezel-less design, a Chroma Boost Picture engine and an 85 percent NTSC wide colour gamut.

For sound, it uses 24W quad-speakers and uses Dolby audio algorithm. It runs on Android TV and fetaures Google Assistant, and built-in Chromecast.