Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Vivo V17 Pro will feature a 32 MP dual pop up selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 09:30:50 IST

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo V17 Pro smartphone in India today. The event is being hosted in New Delhi and it is scheduled to begin at 12.00 pm IST. The smartphone will be a part of Vivo's V-series, which currently includes Vivo V15 and V15 Pro (Review). The highlight of the V-series has been the selfie camera, and with Vivo V17 Pro, the company is reportedly bringing the first smartphone in India to feature a dual pop up front camera.

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Vivo V17 Pro will be the successor of Vivo V15, V15 Pro.

The smartphone was already teased on Flipkart that gave out several specs including that the Vivo V17 Pro will feature a 32 MP dual pop-up selfie camera on the front.

Vivo V17 Pro: How to watch it live

The launch event of Vivo V17 Pro will start at 12.00 om today. You can watch it live on the company's official YouTube page. You can also catch the live updates on the link below.

Vivo V17 Pro expected specifications

As per the previous leak, Vivo V17 Pro might feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display is expected to have an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution.

Vivo v17 pro

Vivo V17 Pro will feature a 32 MP dual pop up selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back.

As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will feature a 32 MP dual pop up camera on the front. On the back, the listing reveals that Vivo V17 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 675 and might house a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990
Vivo V17 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Sep 20, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019