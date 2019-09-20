tech2 News Staff

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo V17 Pro smartphone in India today. The event is being hosted in New Delhi and it is scheduled to begin at 12.00 pm IST. The smartphone will be a part of Vivo's V-series, which currently includes Vivo V15 and V15 Pro (Review). The highlight of the V-series has been the selfie camera, and with Vivo V17 Pro, the company is reportedly bringing the first smartphone in India to feature a dual pop up front camera.

The smartphone was already teased on Flipkart that gave out several specs including that the Vivo V17 Pro will feature a 32 MP dual pop-up selfie camera on the front.

Vivo V17 Pro: How to watch it live

The launch event of Vivo V17 Pro will start at 12.00 om today. You can watch it live on the company's official YouTube page. You can also catch the live updates on the link below.



Vivo V17 Pro expected specifications

As per the previous leak, Vivo V17 Pro might feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display is expected to have an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution.

As per the Flipkart teaser, the smartphone will feature a 32 MP dual pop up camera on the front. On the back, the listing reveals that Vivo V17 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 675 and might house a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.