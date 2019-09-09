tech2 News Staff

Vivo V17 Pro has not yet made its debut but the leaks have given out pretty much all of its specs. Previously, a leaked promo video of Vivo V17 Pro was making the rounds on the internet. This video revealed that the smartphone might come with a dual front camera and a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor.

After this, in an exclusive report by 91 Mobiles, we learned that the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro will also feature an in-display sensor. The image shared in the report also showed a dual pop up selfie camera.

If we talk about the recent leaks by WinFuture, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

The display will have an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. Since the front camera is a pop-up camera, there is no notch on the display.

On the camera front, the report suggests that the smartphone will have a 32 MP selfie shooter along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a quad-camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup includes a 48 MP camera sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2 MP sensors.

The report also reveals that Vivo V17 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 675 and might house a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

New leaks have also revealed that the brand has collaborated with NatGeo Traveler India to showcase the phone's camera quality.

