Vivo V17 Pro leaks reveal dual pop-up selfie camera, a 6.44-inch display and more

Vivo V17 Pro is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 675 and might pack with a 4,100 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 13:41:40 IST

Vivo V17 Pro has not yet made its debut but the leaks have given out pretty much all of its specs. Previously, a leaked promo video of Vivo V17 Pro was making the rounds on the internet. This video revealed that the smartphone might come with a dual front camera and a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor.

After this, in an exclusive report by 91 Mobiles, we learned that the upcoming Vivo V17 Pro will also feature an in-display sensor. The image shared in the report also showed a dual pop up selfie camera.

If we talk about the recent leaks by WinFuturethe smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Vivo V17 Pro leaks reveal dual pop-up selfie camera, a 6.44-inch display and more

Vivo V17 Pro is expected to be the successor of Vivo V15 Pro. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The display will have an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. Since the front camera is a pop-up camera, there is no notch on the display.

Image: 91Mobiles

Vivo V17 Pro is expected to come with a dual front camera. Image: 91Mobiles

On the camera front, the report suggests that the smartphone will have a 32 MP selfie shooter along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a quad-camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup includes a 48 MP camera sensor, ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2 MP sensors.

Vivo-V17-Pro-camera-sample-6-420x420

Vivo V17 Pro leaked camera samples.

The report also reveals that Vivo V17 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 675 and might house a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

Vivo-V17-Pro-camera-sample-1-420x420

Vivo V17 Pro leaked camera samples.

New leaks have also revealed that the brand has collaborated with NatGeo Traveler India to showcase the phone's camera quality.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


