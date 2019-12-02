tech2 News Staff

In September this year, Vivo launched the V17 Pro smartphone in India. The smartphone came with a pop-up dual selfie camera, and a 48 MP camera at the rear. Now, before the year's closing, Vivo is reportedly planning to launch another smartphone in the same series in India — Vivo V17 — which has already been launched in Russia.

Vivo has shared media invites for an event on 9 December. While the 'Save The Date' does not hint on what device could be launched that day, most bets are on the non-pro version of the V17 Pro. The little animation accompanied by the invite also hints that the purported smartphone will come with a punch-hole display that will house sport a selfie camera.

Besides that, more images of the device have been leaked by 91Mobiles, which shows that in addition to a punch-hole display, the purported Vivo 17 will also have a different rear camera setup. Compared to the Vivo V17 launched in Russia (image above), the camera design on the leaked image is very different.

The image shows that the Vivo V17 will sport a quad-camera setup at the rear. As seen in the leaked picture, the camera sensors will be placed in a protruding rectangle box on the top right corner at the back of the phone. While three sensors will be aligned vertically, one below the other, the fourth sensor — which looks like a ToF sensor — will sit on their left, with the LED flash above it.

The report also claims to reveal the specification of the rear camera setup. Reportedly, the Vivo V17 will sport a 48 MP f/1.8 primary rear camera, an 8 MP f/2.2 secondary camera, and two 2 MP sensors.

The leaked images also suggest that the Vivo V17 will come in two colour variants — black and white.

Vivo V17 Russia variant specifications

When launched in Russia, Vivo V17 featured a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. It had a waterdrop notch and it sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. It was equipped with a 4,500 mA battery and powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset. It offered 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the smartphone came with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back that houses four cameras. The rear camera setup included a 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Vivo V17 launched in Russia ran on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

