Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990

The newly launched Vivo V17 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC and houses a 4,100 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 13:31:24 IST

Vivo has unveiled its dual pop up selfie camera smartphone — Vivo V17 Pro in India. The smartphone is a part of the already existing Vivo V series. It is the successor of Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro(Review) that were launched earlier this year.

The highlight of the Vivo V17 Pro are its cameras — dual selfie camera, and the 48 MP rear camera setup at the back.

Vivo V17 Pro pricing availability

Vivo V17 Pro comes one storage variant— 8 RAM +128 GB internal memory priced at Rs 29,990. The smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart and will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 27 September.

Vivo V17 Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India at Rs 29,990

Vivo V17 Pro dual front camera setup includes 32 MP sensor and 8 MP sensor.

Vivo V17 Pro comes in two colour variants — Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, based on Android 9.

The smartphone sports a 32 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor in the dual pop-up camera on the front. On the back, Vivo V17 Pro features a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP  Sony IMX582 sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live

Sep 20, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how you can watch it live
Vivo V17 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: Priced in India at Rs 29,990, sale begins on 27 September

Sep 20, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019