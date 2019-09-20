tech2 News Staff

Vivo has unveiled its dual pop up selfie camera smartphone — Vivo V17 Pro in India. The smartphone is a part of the already existing Vivo V series. It is the successor of Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro(Review) that were launched earlier this year.

The highlight of the Vivo V17 Pro are its cameras — dual selfie camera, and the 48 MP rear camera setup at the back.

Vivo V17 Pro pricing availability

Vivo V17 Pro comes one storage variant— 8 RAM +128 GB internal memory priced at Rs 29,990. The smartphone is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart and will be available for purchase on Flipkart from 27 September.

Vivo V17 Pro comes in two colour variants — Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.

#vivoV17Pro features 32 MP + 8 MP pop-up selfie camera setup.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

Vivo V17 Pro features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. The display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 1080 x 2440 pixel resolution. It runs on Funtouch OS 9.1, based on Android 9.

The smartphone sports a 32 MP sensor and an 8 MP sensor in the dual pop-up camera on the front. On the back, Vivo V17 Pro features a quad-camera setup that will include a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera also comes with a Super Night Selfie feature for the low light setting.

Vivo V17 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor and houses a 4,100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.