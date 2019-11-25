Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
Vivo V17 launched in Russia with 48 MP quad camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery

Vivo V17 features a diamond-shaped camera module that houses a quad camera setup.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 14:19:20 IST

Vivo launched its Vivo V17 in Russia at a price of RUB 22,990 (around Rs 25,800). This newly launched smartphone is a rebranded version of the Vivo S1 Pro that was launched in the Philippines last week. Vivo S1 Pro also debuted in China in May this year but the recently launched version of Vivo S1 Pro has a diamond-shaped  camera module and a 4,500 mAh battery.

Vivo V17 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in one storage variant of 128 GB internal storage priced at RUB 22,990 (Rs 25,800 approx) and is now available for pre-order till 5 December in Russia. Vivo V17 comes in Cloudy Blue and Blue Fog colour options.

Vivo V17 launched in Russia with 48 MP quad camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery

Vivo V17 is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Vivo V17 specifications

Vivo V17 features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. It has a waterdrop notch and it sports an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with a 4,500 mA battery and is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset. It offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a diamond-shaped camera module at the back that houses four cameras. This rear camera setup includes 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2 M macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Vivo V17 runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

