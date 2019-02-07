Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15 to launch in India with 32 MP pop-up selfie camera

Vivo V15 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

tech2 News Staff Feb 07, 2019 21:32:20 IST

Vivo's upcoming smartphone reported to be Vivo V15 Pro is set to launch on the 20 February in India.

Vivo has even started to tease its upcoming smartphone through its official India account.

Now a leaked hands-on video has been posted on YouTube by My Smart Price. The video only lasts for three seconds but gives us a glimpse of the phone's rear.

The Vivo V11 Pro. Vivo Thailand.

Representational image. Image: Vivo Thailand

The phone is seen to come with a vertically aligned triple camera setup with a LED flash. Also, the phone can be seen to come with a glossy, glass back finish with a black and red gradient colour scheme. The brand name has been written on the bottom frame. The smartphone in the video looks identical to the device that Tech2 had leaked out a few days ago.

My Smart Price has also posted pictures of the phone, phone's poster and the box.

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on image. Image: My Smart Price

Vivo V15 Pro hands-on image. Image: My Smart Price

The poster reveals the V15 Pro to launch alongside the Vivo V15 and that they may come with a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera. But, there is no news on the differences between both devices. Also, there is close to no rumours or leaks floating about the Vivo V15.

As for the specs, the report in My Smart Price mentions the Vivo V15 Pro to feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display with Full HD+ resolution. Also, the phone might pack in an in-display fingerprint reader.

Vivo's upcoming phone. Image: Twitter

Vivo's upcoming phone to launch on 20 February in India. Image: Twitter

The smartphone is said to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. The report claims that Vivo V15 Pro might only be offered in a single variant.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to sport a 48 MP + 8M P + 5 MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera.

The phone might be fueled by a 3,700 mAh battery and it is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000.

