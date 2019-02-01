Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
[Exclusive] Vivo V15 Pro will feature AI-enabled triple rear camera, here's the first look

Vivo V15 Pro will feature gradient finish, AI-enabled triple rear camera; here's an exclusive image of the phone

Meghna Dutta Feb 01, 2019 18:08:02 IST

Vivo V15 Pro has been making rounds on the internet quite for some time now. While the upcoming Vivo smartphone is said to feature a motorised front-facing camera, Tech2 has learned that the Vivo V15 Pro will have a triple camera set up at the back.

Representational image of Vivo Nex. Amrita Rajput/ Tech2.

As per the details shared by our source, the all-new Vivo V15 Pro will feature AI-enabled triple camera set up at the back. The phone will flaunt a gradient rear panel and the cameras will be aligned in vertical position with a LED flash module placed in between the imaging sensors. Here is the first glimpse of the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro.

Exclusive: Vivo V15 Pro will feature a gradient finish back panel

Apart from the AI triple camera, other details are scarce as of now. However, earlier leaks have indicated that the Vivo 15 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC. As per the alleged specification list shared by 91Mobiles, the new Vivo V15 Pro will likely feature a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels.

The phone is tipped to have triple rear cameras comprising of a 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera setup. Up front, it is said to have a 32 MP camera for selfies. The report further reveals that the Vivo V15 Pro will pack 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB native storage. The new Vivo V-series smartphone is expected to feature a USB-C port and have a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

Notably, Vivo is hosting a smartphone launch event in India on 20 February and the Chinese OEM is widely anticipated to introduce the Vivo V15 Pro at the event. As per the purported Vivo V15 Pro promotional poster, pre-bookings for the phone will supposedly begin from 15 February. As for the pricing the phone is said to tag a price of somewhere around Rs 20,000.

