Vivo V15 Pro India launch Live: priced at Rs 28,990 with 32 MP pop-up selfie camera

tech2 News Staff Feb 20, 2019 13:04:43 IST

Vivo V15 Pro sports an AI-enabled 12 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP triple rear camera setup.

Vivo is set to launch its first smartphone of 2019, the V15 Pro in India today. Vivo seems to be super-excited about the 32 MP pop-up selfie camera that the phone is equipped with as it is the only feature that has been highlighted the most. The Vivo Next too sported a pop-up selfie camera but it carried only an 8 MP sensor.

As for the rear camera, the phone is set to sport a 12 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP triple rear AI camera.

The phone will also roll out in two colour variants  Gradient Blue and Gradient Red.

Vivo V15 series teased on Flipkart.

As the selfie camera is placed in a pop-up fashion, the display will steer clear from the notch and sport an Ultra FullView display. The size of the display will be revealed during the launch.

All the other specifications like storage, display size, chipset, battery are still under wraps.

The event is being held in New Delhi and is going to be live streamed on Vivo's YouTube page.

There is also a link on Vivo's homepage which will redirect you to the live stream on YouTube.

highlights

read more

  • 13:02 (IST)

    The price is out!

    The Vivo V15 Pro has been priced at Rs 28,990 and comes in a single variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage
    Pre-bookings start on 20 February
    While sales start on 6 March

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Vivo V15 Pro launched at Rs 28,990

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Here's all that's new on the Vivo V15 Pro when compared to the Vivo V11 Pro

  • 12:58 (IST)

  • 12:56 (IST)

    The V15 Pro gets 6 GB of RAM and a 3,700 mAh battery with dual-engine fast charging support

    Along with 6 GB RAM, the phone comes with 128 GB of internal storage and a dedicated Dual-Turbo gaming mode for better bandwidth allocation while playing games like PUBG Mobile.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    First smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset

    The Snapdragon 675 features Qualcomm's 4th-generation Kryo cores, which are usually brought only to Qualcomm's top of the line Snapdragon 800 series.
    Compared to the older Snapdragon 660, the 675 provides up to 60% faster web browsing, 25% faster social media app loading time and three times better AI performance.
    Seems quite promising tbh!

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Super Night mode on the Vivo V15 Pro!

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Nifty features of the rear cameras on the Vivo V15 Pro

    - Super Night mode for low-light and even no-light shots.
    - Super wide-angle mode to cram more into the picture - courtesy of its 8 MP 120-degree lens.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    The smartphone comes with an AI-enabled triple-rear camera setup

  • 12:40 (IST)

    The V15 Pro gets a triple-rear facing camera setup!

  • 12:38 (IST)

    The return of the Pop-up camera!

    The V15 Pro features the "World's first 32 MP pop-up camera" with an aperture of f/2.0. 
    The camera also gets Face Unlock this time.
    Ankit Malhotra, Product Manager at Vivo India also claims that the pop-up camera has a metal housing that improves longevity and durability of the camera.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    The Vivo V15 Pro will be available in two colour variants - Saphire Blue and Ruby Red

  • 12:34 (IST)

    The Vivo V15 Pro has a no notch, no hole display
    The phones gets a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen to body ratio of close to 95 percent.

    There is a noticeable bottom bezel, but it's definitely smaller than on most Android phones.

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy for Vivo India takes stage
    This isn't an India exclusive smartphone, but a global debut of the Vivo V15 Pro.
    A lot of marketing blabber but Marya also introduces Vivo's new logo with a more saturated background.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    And we're underway!

    As was expected, Vivo is a little late but we're finally underway with the event.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    While camera specifics of the Vivo V15 Pro are still under wraps but we have a few pointers
    Here's what we know about the lenses on the phone

  • 12:10 (IST)

  • 11:49 (IST)

    Vivo's second smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera
    The Vivo V15 Pro will feature a 32 MP pop-selfie camera which is definitely the USP of the phone, but the phone's also expected to get a shiny new Snapdragon 675 SoC which we haven't seen before on any smartphone yet. Here's all we know about the phone so far.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Hello and welcome!
    Vivo is expected to begin the event at 12 pm but we could expect a delay of a few minutes.

