Vivo is set to launch its first smartphone of 2019, the V15 Pro in India today. Vivo seems to be super-excited about the 32 MP pop-up selfie camera that the phone is equipped with as it is the only feature that has been highlighted the most. The Vivo Next too sported a pop-up selfie camera but it carried only an 8 MP sensor.

As for the rear camera, the phone is set to sport a 12 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP triple rear AI camera.

The phone will also roll out in two colour variants — Gradient Blue and Gradient Red.

As the selfie camera is placed in a pop-up fashion, the display will steer clear from the notch and sport an Ultra FullView display. The size of the display will be revealed during the launch.

All the other specifications like storage, display size, chipset, battery are still under wraps.

The event is being held in New Delhi and is going to be live streamed on Vivo's YouTube page.

There is also a link on Vivo's homepage which will redirect you to the live stream on YouTube.

