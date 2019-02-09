tech2 News Staff

Vivo V15 Pro was just a rumour a few days ago, but now it has been officially confirmed by the company as its upcoming new phone. Succeeding the Vivo V11 Pro, which was launched last year, the Vivo V15 Pro is set to roll out in India on 20 February.

Vivo has started to tease the phone ahead of the launch by posting its camera resolution. Vivo as always has prided on its selfie camera. So this year, the company has announced to unveil the Vivo V15 Pro with a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera.

All attention on the world's first 32MP Pop-up Selfie Camera of #VivoV15Pro. Popping on 20th February. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/H1qpyeZ116 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 7, 2019

Not only this, but the phone has also been equipped with a 48 MP main camera on the rear. The information has been disclosed by the company on its Twitter page as well as its landing page on Amazon.

Suprised? Get ready for super low-light clicks on the all-new #VivoV15Pro Triple Rear Camera with 48 million Quad Pixel Sensors. #GoPop pic.twitter.com/f8aw6HkyY8 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 8, 2019

The information on the landing page also states the phone to come with "12 MP Effective Pixels," which means that effectively the photo clicked is might be 12 MP resolution. The sensor might be capable of clicking a "48 MP" photo, but to get a more clear picture the camera takes multiple shots of 48 MP and then combines them to show a 12 MP photo.

The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader and as per previous rumours, the phone might come with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, triple camera setup on the rear and packed with a 3,700 mAh battery on board.

Vivo V15 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Vivo V15 and be priced at around Rs 30,000.

