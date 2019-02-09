Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
Vivo V15 Pro to launch with 32 MP pop-up selfie camera, 48 MP main rear- camera

Vivo V15 Pro will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader and is set to launch on 20 February.

tech2 News Staff Feb 09, 2019 10:05:23 IST

Vivo V15 Pro was just a rumour a few days ago, but now it has been officially confirmed by the company as its upcoming new phone. Succeeding the Vivo V11 Pro, which was launched last year, the Vivo V15 Pro is set to roll out in India on 20 February.

Vivo V11 Pro. Image: Vivo Thailand

Vivo has started to tease the phone ahead of the launch by posting its camera resolution. Vivo as always has prided on its selfie camera. So this year, the company has announced to unveil the Vivo V15 Pro with a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera.

Not only this, but the phone has also been equipped with a 48 MP main camera on the rear. The information has been disclosed by the company on its Twitter page as well as its landing page on Amazon.

The information on the landing page also states the phone to come with "12 MP Effective Pixels," which means that effectively the photo clicked is might be 12 MP resolution. The sensor might be capable of clicking a "48 MP" photo, but to get a more clear picture the camera takes multiple shots of 48 MP and then combines them to show a 12 MP photo.

Specifications of Vivo V15 Pro. Image: Amazon

The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint reader and as per previous rumours, the phone might come with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 675 SoC, triple camera setup on the rear and packed with a 3,700 mAh battery on board.

Vivo V15 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Vivo V15 and be priced at around Rs 30,000.

