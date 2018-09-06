Vivo is set to launch its V11 Pro today, 6 September at an event held in Mumbai, India. From what we know, the company has given out almost every detail of the phone through the official teasers. Ahead of its launch in India, the device has already been launched in Thailand at a price of THB 9,999 (about Rs 21,800). The Vivo V11 Pro is expected to be launched in India in the Rs 20,000-30,000 price range. The Vivo X23 will launch in China on 6 September as well.

To catch the live updates, follow the Tech2 website for a live blog. If you want to watch the event live, you can watch it on their official YouTube channel, and also on their official website. You can go to the Vivo's official Facebook and Twitter handles for live updates.

In terms of specifications, Vivo has confirmed that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, and that it will come with a fourth generation fingerprint sensor and face unlock/

The new #VivoV11Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor does not leave you hanging. #UnlockTheAmazing pic.twitter.com/B0l1XuLV7Q — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 4, 2018

The wait to #UnlockTheAmazing comes to an end. #VivoV11Pro with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning launches tomorrow. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/PxQ0Pyt1A2 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 5, 2018

Gathering from the recent leaks, the phone will feature a 6.41-inch full HD super AMOLED display and a waterdrop notch. The phone will come with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the device will come with a dual-camera on the rear, with a 12 MP primary unit and a 5 MP secondary unit. The front-facing camera is speculated to be a 25 MP sensor with AI capabilities. The battery capacity is speculated to be 3,400 mAh.