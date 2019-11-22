Friday, November 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo U20 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live and what to expect

Vivo U20 will come with Snapdragon 674 AIE chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup at the rear.


tech2 News StaffNov 22, 2019 08:39:45 IST

After announcing the Vivo U10 just two months ago, Vivo is already prepared to reveal its successor — Vivo U20 today. Vivo is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi today to lanch the smartphone. The event will kick off at 12 pm.

Vivo U20 to launch in India at 12 pm today: How to watch it live and what to expect

Vivo U10

Vivo will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube page. You can also head to Amazon India's dedicated landing page for Vivo U20 to catch the action live. We have also embedded the live stream for the launch event below:

In case you have a busy day ahead, the live stream video above has a 'Set Reminder' option on the bottom left. You can tap on that to receive a notification minutes before the webcast is live.

Vivo U20: What to expect

As teased by Vivo itself, the highlight features of the Vivo U20 are its Qualcomm Snapdragon 674 AIE chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup at the rear. Vivo U20 has also been revealed to feature up to 6 GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Besides that, previous leaks also suggest that the Vivo U20 will likely be the rebranded Vivo U3 that was launched in China last month. To recall, Vivo U3 features a triple camera setup at the back with a 16 MP main shooter, 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera. Besides that, the smartphone features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display.

Fuelling the Vivo U3 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with an 18 W fast charger in the box, but no Type-C charging port. The Vivo U3 was launched in China for CNY 999, which is approximately Rs 10,200.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 launch in India confirmed for 22 November in an Amazon India listing

Nov 14, 2019
Vivo U20 launch in India confirmed for 22 November in an Amazon India listing

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019