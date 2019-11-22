tech2 News Staff

After announcing the Vivo U10 just two months ago, Vivo is already prepared to reveal its successor — Vivo U20 today. Vivo is scheduled to host an event in New Delhi today to lanch the smartphone. The event will kick off at 12 pm.

Vivo will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube page. You can also head to Amazon India's dedicated landing page for Vivo U20 to catch the action live. We have also embedded the live stream for the launch event below:

In case you have a busy day ahead, the live stream video above has a 'Set Reminder' option on the bottom left. You can tap on that to receive a notification minutes before the webcast is live.

Vivo U20: What to expect

As teased by Vivo itself, the highlight features of the Vivo U20 are its Qualcomm Snapdragon 674 AIE chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup at the rear. Vivo U20 has also been revealed to feature up to 6 GB RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

Besides that, previous leaks also suggest that the Vivo U20 will likely be the rebranded Vivo U3 that was launched in China last month. To recall, Vivo U3 features a triple camera setup at the back with a 16 MP main shooter, 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera. Besides that, the smartphone features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display.

Fuelling the Vivo U3 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with an 18 W fast charger in the box, but no Type-C charging port. The Vivo U3 was launched in China for CNY 999, which is approximately Rs 10,200.

