Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo U20 launch in India confirmed for 22 November in an Amazon India listing

Vivo U20 will likely be the rebranded Vivo U3 that was launched in China last month.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 16:21:32 IST

A dedicated landing page on Amazon India confirms that Vivo India will be launching a new U-series smartphone — Vivo U20 — in India on 22 November, with the event kicking off at 12 pm.

The landing page also has a Notify Me button that you subscribe to, to be notified when the phone launches and goes on sale.

The page also reveals a few of specifications of the smartphone. Per the website, the Vivo U20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 674 AIE chipset with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will sport UFS 2.1 storage.

Vivo U20 launch in India confirmed for 22 November in an Amazon India listing

Vivo U10

The image on the website also shows that the smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the rear and a physical fingerprint sensor. Up front, we see a water drop notch on the smartphone.

While the listing only reveals this many details, according to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo U20 will likely be the rebranded Vivo U3 that was launched in China last month.

To recall, Vivo U3 features a triple camera setup at the back with a 16 MP main shooter, 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera. Besides that, the smartphone features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display.

Fuelling the Vivo U3 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with an 18 W fast charger in the box, but no Type-C charging port. The Vivo U3 was launched in China for CNY 999, which is approximately Rs 10,200.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019