tech2 News Staff

A dedicated landing page on Amazon India confirms that Vivo India will be launching a new U-series smartphone — Vivo U20 — in India on 22 November, with the event kicking off at 12 pm.

The landing page also has a Notify Me button that you subscribe to, to be notified when the phone launches and goes on sale.

The page also reveals a few of specifications of the smartphone. Per the website, the Vivo U20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 674 AIE chipset with up to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will sport UFS 2.1 storage.

The image on the website also shows that the smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the rear and a physical fingerprint sensor. Up front, we see a water drop notch on the smartphone.

While the listing only reveals this many details, according to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo U20 will likely be the rebranded Vivo U3 that was launched in China last month.

To recall, Vivo U3 features a triple camera setup at the back with a 16 MP main shooter, 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 MP camera. Besides that, the smartphone features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display.

Fuelling the Vivo U3 is a 5,000 mAh battery, which comes with an 18 W fast charger in the box, but no Type-C charging port. The Vivo U3 was launched in China for CNY 999, which is approximately Rs 10,200.