Vivo U10 with 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 665 launched in India at Rs 8,990

Vivo U10 features a triple camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 13:33:39 IST

Vivo unveiled its first smartphone — Vivo U10— of its U-series in India today. The highlight of the smartphone is that it is powered by a Snapdragon 655 processor and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 256 GB expandable memmory.

Vivo U10 pricing, availability

Vivo U10 comes in three storage variants — 3 GB RAM +32 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 8,990, 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,990 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 10,990.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from 29 September, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Vivo U10 is available in two colour variants — Electric Blue and Thunder Black.

Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch.

Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch.

Vivo U10 specifications

Vivo U10 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers up to 4 GB RAM and storage expandable up to 256 GB. It packs with a 5,000 mAh battery, that comes with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Vivo U10 sports a triple camera setup at the rear, which includes a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP super wide-angle lens and 2 MP depth sensors. Additionally, the Vivo U10 also includes an Ultra Game Mode that promises to enhance your gaming experience. It includes a bunch of features such as low blue-ray eye protection, 4D vibrations, do not disturb while playing games, and other features that are targeted at mobile gamers.

