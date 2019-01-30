tech2 News Staff

Vivo recently showcased its futuristic Apex 2019 concept phone at a press conference in Beijing. While the Chinese handset maker is expected to showcase this new seamlessly designed phone at MWC 2019 next month, Vivo has another smartphone up its sleeves which will be launched on 20 February in India.

Vivo has already sent ‘Block Your Date’ media invite with a tag that reads, “There’s a new pop-star in town.” Apart from the date, the invite doesn’t share any additional information on which phone Vivo is planning to reveal at the event. However, it does show off a pop-up camera which indicates that the new model will adopt Vivo Nex’s motorized camera.

Rumour mill suggests that it could be the Vivo V15 Pro that recently appeared online. Apparently, a transparent silicon case of the supposed Vivo V15 Pro was leaked yesterday. The transparent case, as spotted by GSMArena, revealed the phone having a tall cutout at the back and a wide-hole on the top for a pop-up selfie camera. The tall hole at the back suggests that Vivo V15 Pro might have vertically stacked triple camera setup. Another interesting feature seen on the transparent case is an extra key on the left side of the phone which indicates that the phone might an ‘autonomous button’ to access the personal assistant Jovi.

Reports speculate that the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro might carry premium features as the Vivo Nex. To recall, the Vivo Nex was launched in July last year for a price of Rs 44,990. The phone features a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView “Zero Screen” Display, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Vivo Nex sports an 8 MP pop-up front-facing camera, dual 12 MP rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone runs Vivo's FunTouch UI based Android Oreo OS.

