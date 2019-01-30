Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo to launch a new device with pop-up camera on 20 February, could be V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up front-facing camera likely to debut in India as company sends media invite

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 10:38:14 IST

Vivo recently showcased its futuristic Apex 2019 concept phone at a press conference in Beijing. While the Chinese handset maker is expected to showcase this new seamlessly designed phone at MWC 2019 next month, Vivo has another smartphone up its sleeves which will be launched on 20 February in India.

Vivo Nex. Amrita Rajput/Tech2

Vivo Nex. Amrita Rajput/Tech2

Vivo has already sent ‘Block Your Date’ media invite with a tag that reads, “There’s a new pop-star in town.” Apart from the date, the invite doesn’t share any additional information on which phone Vivo is planning to reveal at the event. However, it does show off a pop-up camera which indicates that the new model will adopt Vivo Nex’s motorized camera.

Vivo sends media invite for 20 February smartphone launch event

Vivo sends media invite for 20 February smartphone launch event

Rumour mill suggests that it could be the Vivo V15 Pro that recently appeared online. Apparently, a transparent silicon case of the supposed Vivo V15 Pro was leaked yesterday. The transparent case, as spotted by GSMArena, revealed the phone having a tall cutout at the back and a wide-hole on the top for a pop-up selfie camera. The tall hole at the back suggests that Vivo V15 Pro might have vertically stacked triple camera setup. Another interesting feature seen on the transparent case is an extra key on the left side of the phone which indicates that the phone might an ‘autonomous button’ to access the personal assistant Jovi.

Reports speculate that the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro might carry premium features as the Vivo Nex. To recall, the Vivo Nex was launched in July last year for a price of Rs 44,990. The phone features a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView “Zero Screen” Display, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Vivo Nex sports an 8 MP pop-up front-facing camera, dual 12 MP rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone runs Vivo's FunTouch UI based Android Oreo OS.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Deleted video

Deleted video
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo APEX 2019 expected to launch on 24 January in China with no notch, no bezels

Jan 18, 2019

Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo Apex 2019: Another button-less device, but with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM

Jan 25, 2019

Vivo APEX 2019

Vivo APEX 2019 concept renders surface online revealing no notch, dual-rear cameras

Jan 22, 2019

Vivo

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with 6.3-inch display, dual rear camera launched at CNY 1,998

Jan 15, 2019

Vivo Y91

Vivo Y91 launched with 4,030 mAh battery, dual-rear camera at Rs 10,990 in India

Jan 16, 2019

Vivo Y89

Vivo Y89 with 6.26-inch display, Snapdragon 626 launched in China at CNY 1,598

Jan 22, 2019

science

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019