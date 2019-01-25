Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Apex 2019: Another button-less device, but with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM

Vivo showcased Apex 2019 concept, the phone features full-display fingerprint sensor, supports 5G network

tech2 News Staff Jan 25, 2019 15:22:07 IST

Meizu just recently launched its button-less smartphone, the Meizu Zero and Chinese OEM Vivo now joining the club has launched the new Vivo Apex 2019 Edition.

Vivo Apex 2019 5G concept device showcased at a press conference in Beijing. Image: Vivo

Vivo Apex 2019 5G concept device showcased at a press conference in Beijing. Image: Vivo

Similar to the Meizu Zero, the Vivo Apex 2019 features a sleek seamless design with no ports or buttons. However, the new Vivo phone comes with slightly better aspects as compared to the Meizu phone. First up, the Vivo Apex 2019 carries Qualcomm's latest high-end mobile platform, Snapdragon 855 instead of the year-old Snapdragon 845 found on the Meizu Zero. The Vivo smartphone support advanced 5G wireless technology making it the first from the company to work' on 5G network. As per reports, Vivo was able to fit the 5G modules by using a duplex PCB (printed circuit board that mechanically supports and electrically connects electronic components using conductive tracks) design.

Besides the powerful SoC (system-on-chip), the Vivo Nex 2019 packs 12 GB of RAM making it the second after Lenovo Z5 Pro to offer such massive RAM. Coming back to design, Vivo has ditched volume keys, power button and opted for the virtual option on the Vivo Apex 2019. The Chinese OEM taking a similar approach as HTC (HTC U12+) has used pressure sensing frame which means while squeezing the phone it will react to certain actions. THe USB-C port meant for charging has been replaced with a magnetic power connector called 'MagPort.' The connector is said to offer dual functionality- charging the phone and data transfer.

Vivo Apex 2019 features a full-display fingerprint sensor. Image: Vivo

Vivo Apex 2019 features a full-display fingerprint sensor. Image: Vivo

While the Vivo Apex 2018 model came with a half-screen fingerprint sensor, Vivo taking a step ahead introduced full-display fingerprint sensor on the Apex 2019 Edition. For this, the company has implemented multiple sensor under the front panel so that users can unlock the devive by pressing on almost any area of the screen. Vivo has eliminated speaker grills and earpiece as well and instead, the display effectively turns into a speaker through 'Body SoundCasting technology.'

While Vivo smartphones are best known for their imaging sensors, surprisingly the smartphone manufacturer kept it quiet on the Apex 2019 Edition's cameras. The smartphone lacks a front camera, however, if one takes note of Vivo's "innovative approaches" from the past, then the new Vivo phone might perhaps adopt the Vivo Nex's motorised camera feature or Vivo might put in-display camera tech (grain of salt).

Notably, Vivo showcased a concept device of the Vivo Apex 2019 Edition at a press conference in Beijing. The company will reportedly showcase the new model at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 where it is expected to share more information on specifications and plans about Vivo Apex 2019 official release.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo APEX 2019 expected to launch on 24 January in China with no notch, no bezels

Jan 18, 2019

Vivo APEX 2019

Vivo APEX 2019 concept renders surface online revealing no notch, dual-rear cameras

Jan 22, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras could launch at MWC 2019: Report

Jan 14, 2019

LG

LG to unveil its first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery

Jan 24, 2019

Motorola

Moto G7 series renders reveal boring old design; price details leaked in Brazil

Jan 22, 2019

Vivo

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition with 6.3-inch display, dual rear camera launched at CNY 1,998

Jan 15, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019