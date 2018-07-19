Vivo has today launched its flagship smartphone with a pop-out camera called NEX in India for a starting price of Rs 44,990. The device will be available in only one variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and it will be sold on Amazon starting from 21 July.

The smartphone has already seen the light of day in China as the NEX S. Coming to the specifications, the NEX has a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView “Zero Screen” Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 percent and 2,316 x 1,080 pixels screen resolution. The full-screen display also features an under display fingerprint reader. In terms of software, the phone runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo overlayed with Vivo's FunTouch UI.

Vivo NEX is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor along with Adreno 630 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. There is no option to upgrade using a micro-SD card. The receiver speaker on the phone also comes integrated into its screen and is powered by Vivo's Screen SoundCasting Technology.

In terms of optics, on the rear, the phone has a dual camera setup consisting of 12 MP sensors, the primary being a Sony IMX363 sensor with 1.4 μm pixels, f/1.8 aperture, and four-axis optical image stabilization plus a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front, we see an 8 MP pop-up front-facing camera, which when started, will make a sound to notify the user. This pop-up camera will sit on the top left of the display.

In the connectivity department, the phone has dual-SIM 4G VoLTE capabilities, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, and USB 2.0 type-C port with fast charging. However, there is no NFC or FM radio on the smartphone. The device will be powered by a huge 4,000 mAh battery. The Vivo NEX smartphone will be available in only one colour option, Diamond Black.