Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo S1 with triple camera setup launched in China, sports V15-like design

The Vivo S1 smartphone is powered by Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 15:35:32 IST

Vivo S1 has been officially unveiled.

The smartphone's design has a striking similarity to Vivo V15. Last week, Vivo V15 and V15 Pro (review) were launched in India for Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990 respectively.

The Vivo S1 falls in the mid-range price segment. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ notchless display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

It is powered by Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is an option of expandable memory via microSD card as well.

Vivo S1 with triple camera setup launched in China, sports V15-like design

Vivo S1. Image: Vivo

On the camera front, the S1 sports a triple camera setup on the back with 12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP sensors. On the front, it consists of a 24.8 MP pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box. It packs in a 3,940 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Also, the phone's equipped with Jovi AI-based voice assistant, which can be activated by pressing the dedicated button located on the left side.

Vivo S1 also comes with a Game Turbo mode which aims to provide a better gaming experience.

The smartphone will be made available in two colours — Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink — and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone will go on sale in China from 1 April and is priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs 23,540).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Poco F1

Best phones under Rs 30,000 (March 2019): From Poco F1, Nokia 8.1 to Vivo V15 Pro

Mar 19, 2019
Best phones under Rs 30,000 (March 2019): From Poco F1, Nokia 8.1 to Vivo V15 Pro
Vivo V15 launched in India for a price of Rs 23,990, sale starts from 1 April

Vivo V15

Vivo V15 launched in India for a price of Rs 23,990, sale starts from 1 April

Mar 22, 2019
Vivo V15 first impressions: Great design and specifications but price is worrisome

Vivo

Vivo V15 first impressions: Great design and specifications but price is worrisome

Mar 22, 2019
Redmi phones to be the first to get Xiaomi's 100 W Super Charge Turbo technology

Redmi

Redmi phones to be the first to get Xiaomi's 100 W Super Charge Turbo technology

Mar 26, 2019
Nokia phones spotted sending data to China, Finnish watchdog to investigate the issue

Nokia

Nokia phones spotted sending data to China, Finnish watchdog to investigate the issue

Mar 23, 2019
OnePlus begins rolling out Android Pie-based OxygenOS Closed Beta to developers

OnePlus

OnePlus begins rolling out Android Pie-based OxygenOS Closed Beta to developers

Mar 24, 2019

science

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019