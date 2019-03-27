tech2 News Staff

Vivo S1 has been officially unveiled.

The smartphone's design has a striking similarity to Vivo V15. Last week, Vivo V15 and V15 Pro (review) were launched in India for Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990 respectively.

The Vivo S1 falls in the mid-range price segment. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ notchless display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

It is powered by Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is an option of expandable memory via microSD card as well.

On the camera front, the S1 sports a triple camera setup on the back with 12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP sensors. On the front, it consists of a 24.8 MP pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box. It packs in a 3,940 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Also, the phone's equipped with Jovi AI-based voice assistant, which can be activated by pressing the dedicated button located on the left side.

Vivo S1 also comes with a Game Turbo mode which aims to provide a better gaming experience.

The smartphone will be made available in two colours — Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink — and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone will go on sale in China from 1 April and is priced at CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs 23,540).

