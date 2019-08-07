Wednesday, August 07, 2019Back to
Vivo S1 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs others: A mid-ranger face-off

Here's how the Vivo S1 smartphone compare against its competition in the market.


Nandini YadavAug 07, 2019 18:22:18 IST

At a launch event in New Delhi today, Vivo has announced the Vivo S1 in India. The smartphone has already been launched in China and Indonesia. Starting on 8 August, the Vivo S1 will be available for purchase on Vivo India's website and offline retailers.

The Vivo S1 (4 GB RAM + 128 storage) will go on sale both online and offline from 8 August. The prices of the different variants are as follows:

  • Vivo S1 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 17,990
  • Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 18,990
  • Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 19,990

The launch date for the 6 GB RAM variants hasn't been confirmed yet.

The highlight of the Vivo S1 is its 32 MP selfies camera, the 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 4,500 mAh battery. The snazzy design on the smartphone is also hard to ignore.

Vivo S1. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Powering the Vivo S1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. For photography, the Vivo smartphone sports a triple-camera system at the rear, which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

With all its variants priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, the Vivo S1 stands in competition with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Poco F1.

Here's what there specifications look like in comparison:

Smartphone Vivo S1 Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme X Samsung Galaxy A50 Poco F1
Display Size (inch) 6.36 6.3 6.53 6.4 6.18
Resolution (pixels) 2340×1080 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2246
Pixel Density (PPI) 404 409 394 403 403
Display Type Super AMOLED LTPS AMOLED Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7
155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8
Weight (gm) 179 g 186 191 166 182
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM/WCDMA/LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 710 Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 845
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 612 Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 630
RAM 4,6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Ruggedness P2i
On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64,128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB
Yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, IR Blaster Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
12 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.0
Optical Image Stabilization No No Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Triple Dual Camera Dual Triple Dual
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 5 MP 16 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 1080p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps
2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
Flash LED flash LED Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie)
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant, Jovi Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5 5 5
NFC No No No Yes No
Infrared No Yes No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, under display Yes Yes, under display Yes, under display
Yes, rear-mounted
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type microUSB Type-C Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4500 mAh 4000 3765 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh
Fast charging Yes, 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Yes, 20W Yes, 15W Yes, 18W
Colors Diamond Black, Skyline Blue, Cosmic Green Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black Steam white, Punk Blue Black, White, Blue, Coral
Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar
Prices in India  Starts from Rs 17,990 Starts from Rs 13,999 Rs 16,990 Starts from Rs 18,490
Starts from Rs 17,990

Conclusion

Of the lot, the Vivo S1 seems to edge ahead in three categories — selfie camera, battery and display. Realme X excels due to its pop-up camera design in this category. Samsung Galaxy A50 also offers a Super AMOLED display and a decent camera. However, when you look at the overall performance, camera and price together, the Redmi Note 7 Pro seems like the phone to beat. Thanks to its sheer internals, the Poco F1 stands out as it has the Snapdragon 845 SoC which is still a very capable SoC. Looking at the price range it is priced in, the Vivo S1 surely has some stiff competition.

