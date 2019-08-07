Nandini Yadav

At a launch event in New Delhi today, Vivo has announced the Vivo S1 in India. The smartphone has already been launched in China and Indonesia. Starting on 8 August, the Vivo S1 will be available for purchase on Vivo India's website and offline retailers.

The Vivo S1 (4 GB RAM + 128 storage) will go on sale both online and offline from 8 August. The prices of the different variants are as follows:

Vivo S1 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 17,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs 18,990

Vivo S1 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for Rs 19,990

The launch date for the 6 GB RAM variants hasn't been confirmed yet.

The highlight of the Vivo S1 is its 32 MP selfies camera, the 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 4,500 mAh battery. The snazzy design on the smartphone is also hard to ignore.

Powering the Vivo S1 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. For photography, the Vivo smartphone sports a triple-camera system at the rear, which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

With all its variants priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, the Vivo S1 stands in competition with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, Samsung Galaxy A50 and Poco F1.

Here's what there specifications look like in comparison:

Smartphone Vivo S1 Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme X Samsung Galaxy A50 Poco F1 Display Size (inch) 6.36 6.3 6.53 6.4 6.18 Resolution (pixels) 2340×1080 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2246 Pixel Density (PPI) 404 409 394 403 403 Display Type Super AMOLED LTPS AMOLED Super AMOLED IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 155.5 x 75.3 x 8.8 Weight (gm) 179 g 186 191 166 182 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM/WCDMA/LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor MediaTek Helio P65 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Snapdragon 710 Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 845 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55 2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385 Silver GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 612 Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 630 RAM 4,6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness — P2i — — — On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64,128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB — Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, IR Blaster Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Infrared face recognition, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 16 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.0 Optical Image Stabilization No No Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Triple Dual Camera Dual Triple Dual Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 32 MP, f/2.0 5 MP 16 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 1080p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps Flash LED flash LED Yes Yes Yes OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant, Jovi Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE 5.0, A2DP, LE 5 5 5 NFC No No No Yes No Infrared No Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, under display Yes Yes, under display Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type microUSB Type-C Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4500 mAh 4000 3765 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 Yes, 20W Yes, 15W Yes, 18W Colors Diamond Black, Skyline Blue, Cosmic Green Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black Steam white, Punk Blue Black, White, Blue, Coral Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition with Kevlar Prices in India Starts from Rs 17,990 Starts from Rs 13,999 Rs 16,990 Starts from Rs 18,490 Starts from Rs 17,990

Conclusion

Of the lot, the Vivo S1 seems to edge ahead in three categories — selfie camera, battery and display. Realme X excels due to its pop-up camera design in this category. Samsung Galaxy A50 also offers a Super AMOLED display and a decent camera. However, when you look at the overall performance, camera and price together, the Redmi Note 7 Pro seems like the phone to beat. Thanks to its sheer internals, the Poco F1 stands out as it has the Snapdragon 845 SoC which is still a very capable SoC. Looking at the price range it is priced in, the Vivo S1 surely has some stiff competition.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.