tech2 News Staff

Weeks after launching the smartphone in China, Vivo has now announced the Vivo S1 in Indonesia. The latter is expected to be the global variant of the smartphone, and there are a few key differences between the Chinese and global variant of the Vivo S1 which include changes in the battery, processor and display. The Vivo S1 has been priced at IDR 35,99,000 (Rs 17,700 approx).

The Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is the only variant in which the device is available.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

