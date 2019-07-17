Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 4,500 mAh battery, launched in Indonesia

The Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.

tech2 News StaffJul 17, 2019 12:40:19 IST

Weeks after launching the smartphone in China, Vivo has now announced the Vivo S1 in Indonesia. The latter is expected to be the global variant of the smartphone, and there are a few key differences between the Chinese and global variant of the Vivo S1 which include changes in the battery, processor and display. The Vivo S1 has been priced at IDR 35,99,000 (Rs 17,700 approx).

Vivo S1 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 4,500 mAh battery, launched in Indonesia

Vivo S1

The Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.  Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is the only variant in which the device is available.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 leaked teaser suggests that the smartphone could launch in India soon

Jul 12, 2019
Vivo S1 leaked teaser suggests that the smartphone could launch in India soon
Vivo may soon launch its entry-level Y90 smartphone in India: All we know so far

Vivo

Vivo may soon launch its entry-level Y90 smartphone in India: All we know so far

Jul 05, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can tune in live

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can tune in live

Jul 03, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712 SoC, triple-camera launched, priced Rs 14,990 onwards

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712 SoC, triple-camera launched, priced Rs 14,990 onwards

Jul 03, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch highlights: Announced in three variants, pricing starts at Rs 14,990

Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch highlights: Announced in three variants, pricing starts at Rs 14,990

Jul 03, 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on its first sale in India at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart, Vivo.com

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on its first sale in India at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart, Vivo.com

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019