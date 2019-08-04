tech2 News Staff

After launching the smartphone in Indonesia last month, Vivo is scheduled to bring the Vivo S1 to India on 7 August. However, ahead of the sale, the Vivo S1 has reportedly gone up for pre-orders at the offline stores. On online platforms, the phone will be available for purchase on the day of launch, that is, 7 August.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo S1 pre-orders will be open till 7 August. Customers will reportedly need to make a downpayment of Rs 2,000 to book the device. The remained amount will be paid once the smartphone goes on sale in the country. Reportedly, on 7 August, Vivo S1 will go on on sale on both online and offline platforms by 6.00 pm IST. The Vivo S1 is believed to be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It was launched in Indonesia at IDR 35,99,000 (Rs 17,700 approx).

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Given that Vivo launches similar variants in India as it did in Indonesia, the smartphone will feature a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is the only variant in which the device is available.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

