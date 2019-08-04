Sunday, August 04, 2019Back to
Vivo S1 pre-orders begin at offline stores, launch and sale scheduled for 7 August

Customers will reportedly need to make a downpayment of Rs 2,000 to book the device.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2019 11:17:01 IST

After launching the smartphone in Indonesia last month, Vivo is scheduled to bring the Vivo S1 to India on 7 August. However, ahead of the sale, the Vivo S1 has reportedly gone up for pre-orders at the offline stores. On online platforms, the phone will be available for purchase on the day of launch, that is, 7 August.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo S1 pre-orders will be open till 7 August. Customers will reportedly need to make a downpayment of Rs 2,000 to book the device. The remained amount will be paid once the smartphone goes on sale in the country. Reportedly, on 7 August, Vivo S1 will go on on sale on both online and offline platforms by 6.00 pm IST. The Vivo S1 is believed to be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It was launched in Indonesia at IDR 35,99,000 (Rs 17,700 approx).

Vivo S1. Image: Vivo

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Given that Vivo launches similar variants in India as it did in Indonesia, the smartphone will feature a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch.  Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is the only variant in which the device is available.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

