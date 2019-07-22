tech2 News Staff

Vivo is all geared up to launch its S-series in India, beginning with Vivo S1, which was already launched in China back in March. This smartphone was launched at a price of CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs 23,540) in China. Looking at this China pricing, we can expect Vivo S1 to cost somewhere near Rs 20,000, same as Vivo V15 (Review).

Now as per the invite that we have got, it is confirmed that Vivo S1 will be launching on 7 August in India.

Vivo S1 China model specs

Vivo S1 features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ notch-less display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is an option of expandable memory via microSD card as well.

On the camera front, the S1 sports a triple camera setup on the back with 12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP sensors. On the front, it consists of a 24.8 MP pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box. It packs in a 3,940 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also, the phone's equipped with Jovi AI-based voice assistant, which can be activated by pressing the dedicated button located on the left side.

Vivo S1 also comes with a Game Turbo mode which aims to provide a better gaming experience. The smartphone will be made available in two colours — Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink — and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

