Vivo has recently launched one of its smartphone Vivo Z1 Pro (Review) in India and it looks ready to launch another handset in the Indian market. In March this year, Vivo S1 was launched in China at a price of CNY 2, 298 (roughly Rs 23,540) and now it will soon reach India as per the recent leak.

Vivo S1. Image: Vivo

According to the leaked poster by 91Mobiles, Vivo S1 will sport a triple rear camera setup and is "Coming soon" to India. The poster shows the device in a black colour variant. Looking at the features and specs of the Vivo S1 model launched in China, it looks like the smartphone's design has a striking similarity to Vivo V15, which is priced at Rs 23, 990 in India.

Vivo S1 China specifications

The Vivo S1 falls in the mid-range price segment. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ notchless display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by Helio P70 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There is an option of expandable memory via microSD card as well.



On the camera front, the S1 sports a triple camera setup on the back with 12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP sensors. On the front, it consists of a 24.8 MP pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box. It packs in a 3,940 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Also, the phone's equipped with Jovi AI-based voice assistant, which can be activated by pressing the dedicated button located on the left side.

Vivo S1 also comes with a Game Turbo mode which aims to provide a better gaming experience.

The smartphone will be made available in two colours — Ice Lake Blue and Pet Pink — and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

