Vivo's latest flagship device called the Vivo NEX is going to be unveiled in China on 12 June. However, it would seem that the official images of the phone alongside its specifications have leaked out ahead of the launch. Reports have also said that along with the Vivo NEX there is also going to be a toned down version of the phone called as the NEX S (or even the NEX A).

The images, by mysmartprice, reveal the near bezel-less design of the device. As a matter of fact, the Vivo NEX is the mass production variant of the concept Vivo APEX smartphone showcased at MWC 2018. As far as the screen size goes the NEX will have a 6.59-inch FHD+ display and a minuscule chin at the bottom

In terms of hardware, there is a strong likelihood that the NEX S could be the very first smartphone to have the Snapdragon 710 SoC. There is also 6 GB of RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The NEX, on the other hand, will have the Snapdragon 845 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM. Both devices will run Android Oreo 8.1 with Vivo's custom Funtouch OS skin on top.

The front camera of the Vivo NEX S has an 8 MP sensor and will pop out from the top of the smartphone. Apart from that, there will also be a dual-camera system on the back with a 12 MP + 5 MP setup.

In terms of connectivity options, the flagship Vivo NEX features dual-SIM card slot which supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB 2.0 port, GPS, and OTG support. The Vivo NEX will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. As per the report, early estimates of the Vivo NEX puts the price of the smartphone around CNY 6,998 (approx Rs 73,000) and the NEX S at CNY 4,998 (approx Rs 51,000).