Vivo iQOO's upcoming smartphone expected to sport Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM

The phone also seems to have a 4,000 mAh battery pack and a 44 MP camera with super HDR.

tech2 News Staff Feb 19, 2019 18:11:08 IST

Vivo's difficult to pronounce sub-brand iQOO was rumoured to launch a foldable smartphone as its first device. But now the company has debunked the report.

As per a report in GizmoChina, the company had showcased the upcoming iQOO smartphone during a live television broadcast.

No close up of the phone was shown, but with the rear of the phone turned towards the audience, the report states that the phone's sleek design was shown as well as the triple rear camera setup.

Now a photo has been posted on Weibo with randomly placed numbers on it which hint at the key specifications of iQOO's upcoming phone.

Poster for iQOO's upcoming smartphone. Image: Weibo

Poster for iQOO's upcoming smartphone. Image: Weibo

The poster confirms that the phone comes with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT also sports a massive 12 GB of RAM and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is rumoured to come in a 12 GB variant.

The phone also seems to have a 4,000 mAh battery pack and a 44 MP camera with super HDR. The inclusion of a Type-C is also mentioned. We aren't sure what the 4D in the image stands for.

The report in GizmoChina, also states that the phone will sport a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

While details about the display are not yet known, we can expect iQOO to fall in line with other Vivo flagship phones which sport minimal bezels, and maybe no notch.

