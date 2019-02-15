Friday, February 15, 2019 Back to
First renders of Vivo iQOO's foldable smartphone emerge revealing outward fold

The renders show the phone to come with extremely thin bezels and sort of an edge-to-edge display.

tech2 News Staff Feb 15, 2019 15:19:06 IST

A few days back Vivo announced its new smartphone sub-brand called iQOO and we are as clueless as you on how to pronounce it. This new brand is being speculated to sell premium smartphones.

As per the report in Playfuldroid, iQOO's first device might be the trendsetter of this season a foldable smartphone.

Images of the what iQOO might be working on have surfaced online on Weibo. These images look like the concept renders of the new company's foldable smartphone.

Leaked concept renders of iQOO foldable smartphone. Image: Weibo

Leaked concept renders of iQOO foldable smartphone. Image: Weibo

The phone seems to be sporting a fold-out design, an outward fold which is similar to that of FlexiPai's foldable display smartphone and different from the rumored Samsung's Galaxy F smartphone which has a fold-in design and is expected to launch on 20 February.

The phone seems to open like a notebook, but the fold being in the outward direction.

iQOO foldable smartphone. Image: Weibo

iQOO foldable smartphone. Image: Weibo

The renders show the phone to come with extremely thin bezels and sort of an edge-to-edge display.

Don't get excited as of now as there is no official news by iQOO yet on the existence of the foldable smartphone.

