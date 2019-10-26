tech2 News Staff

While the world is still trying to implement 5G on a wider scale across various regions, Vivo has gone ahead and patented 6G technology. However, it is just the logo for which a trademark has been filed and not the technology itself.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently applied to have a design for its 6G logo registered by the EU Intellectual Property Office and it was filed on 22 October. The logo looks to be decorated with four diagonal stripes which might indicate next-level download speeds which are right now incomprehensible, just like current 5G speeds are for people about 10 years back.

To be clear, 6G implementation is not said to begin anywhere near the distant future with current estimates saying the technology could become widespread only by 2030. The speeds for 6G are touted theoretically to reach 1 TB per second.

Even though the technology is quite far off, Vivo has been developing partnerships with many universities to develop 6G. Apart from Vivo, Chinese tech giant Huawei has also commenced work on 6G, according to a statement by its found Ren Zhengfei.

