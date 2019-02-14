tech2 News Staff

Planning to buy a smartphone this V-Day? Well, Vivo India just started off what the company likes to call, the 'Vivo Carnival Sale' on Flipkart, Amazon as well as Vivo's own online store.

A number of smartphones including the likes of the Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro and the Vivo Y95 have received price cuts, but you will have to act fast as the sale only lasts for a day.

Discounts aren't the only things on offer today. Customers will also be able to avail no cost EMIs, exchange offers, exchange offers and freebies if you intend to buy a smartphone today. Yes Bank credit card users will also be able to avail no-cost EMI and 10 percent instant discount on buying a Vivo smartphone from Amazon India.

However, do bear in mind that the prices of a few smartphone variants will differ depending on which e-commerce platform you choose to buy a smartphone from.

Vivo Nex

Launched last July for Rs 44,990, the Nex continues to be Vivo's flagship offering in India. The pop-up camera featuring smartphone can be scooped up today for a price of Rs 36,990 on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's e-shop. There's also an additional 15 percent off up to Rs 5,000 on all prepaid transactions for the phone, which makes the effective price of the phone Rs 33,991. You're also entitled to receive a free pair of Bluetooth earphones along with the discounts.

Vivo V11

The Vivo V11 features the same internals and design as its elder sibling, the V11 Pro. The only miss here is an in-display fingerprint scanner which is why the V11 sells for cheaper. Launched at Rs 24,990, the V11 is now priced at Rs 19,990 during the Vivo sale and users can avail an extra Rs 2,000 off over regular exchange values. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card-holders also get an additional 5 percent off on buying the smartphone from Flipkart.

Vivo V9 Pro

Launched in India for Rs 19,990, the Vivo V9 Pro has been priced at Rs 15,990 for the top-end 6 GB variant. While no-cost EMI options can be availed Amazon and Vivo's e-store buying the smartphone off Flipkart does let you avail an additional Rs 1,500 off.

Vivo Y95

The Vivo Y95 has received a discount of Rs 3,000 and is now available for Rs 15,990, down from Rs 18,990. The new price does reflect on Amazon, Flipkart as well as on Vivo's e-store. The no-cost EMI options are on offer here as well and users can avail as much as Rs 15,990 off on exchange.

Coming to the more affordable devices, the Vivo Y83 which is placed right below the Y95, will be up for grabs at Rs 13,990, down from Rs 15,990. Similarly, the budget-oriented Y81i is now available for Rs 7,990, down from its original price of Rs 10,990.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.