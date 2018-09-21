Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 17:18 IST

Vivo V9 Pro with 6 GB RAM, Snapdragon 660 SoC to launch in October: Report

The Vivo V9 Pro will apparently be priced below Rs 20,000, and will launch next month in India.

Chinese handset maker Vivo is reportedly set to launch another smartphone in India. From what the rumours suggest, the company will be launching an updated version of the Vivo V9 smartphone — the V9 Pro. The event will apparently be hosted in October.

It has also been reported that the Vivo V9 Pro will come with 6 GB of RAM, and an FHD+ display, with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels.

Vivo V11 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Vivo V11 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

"The smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000 and house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor with 6 GB RAM," industry sources told IANS on Friday.

Further, it has also been reported that the Vivo V9 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display, with a screen-to-body ratio of around 90 percent.

We are expecting the Vivo V9 Pro to be pretty much the same as the Vivo V11 Pro, except for the camera setup, maybe and the in-display fingerprint reader. Earlier this month, Vivo launched the V11 Pro in India, which is priced at Rs 25,990, sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Halo full view display, and similar to the rumoured V9 Pro, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE processor.

Vivo V11 Pro also comes with Vivo's artificial intelligence (AI) assistant "Jovi", Google Lens and Google Assistant to assist users in map navigation, online shopping, travel arrangements, music, video, and social media.

For more details, read our Vivo V11 Pro review here.

With inputs from IANS.

