tech2 News Staff

Chinese handset maker Vivo on 25 November launched a new smartphone, the Vivo Y95 featuring the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage at a price of Rs 16,990.

The smartphone is currently available on offline channels and Vivo India e-store. It will be available on online platforms: Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm starting 26 November.

Vivo Y95 specifications

The smartphone comes with 6.22-inch 'Halo FullView' display, and sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor with artificial intelligence capabilities. Up front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera.

Vivo has committed to bring the best in product innovation, be it technology, design or pure play smartphone experience. With the launch of the all-new 'Y95', we bring this promise to a wider consumer set looking for the unbeatable product experience, at an unbeatable price point, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Powering the device, as we know, is the latest Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor and combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device comes with a large 4,030 mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo coupled with Vivo's custom Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system.

With inputs from IANS