Tuesday, August 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google teases Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with a custom Tensor processor: All we know so far

Google has announced that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the fall this year.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2021 10:55:12 IST

Google has officially revealed the design and a few details of the much-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The major detail that the teaser confirmed is the custom chipset of the two smartphones. It revealed that both Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by Google's own custom Tensor processor. This is similar to what Apple did when it introduced the A-series chipset for its iPhones. According to Google, the new chipset will make the Pixel 6 "the fastest, smartest and most secure Pixel phone".

Image: Google

Google has announced that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the fall this year. Image: Google

As per Google blog, "AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission. So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users. We set out to make our own System on a Chip (SoC) to power Pixel 6. And now, years later, it’s almost here."

Google has announced that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch in the fall this year.

In addition to the chipset, the teaser also confirmed that the two smartphones will run on Android 12. In terms of design, the two handsets are likely to come with new material and finishes. The Pro will come with a "light polish aluminum frame" whereas the Pixel 6 model will come with a "matte aluminum finish". The rear camera module is placed in a horizontal manner on both handsets. Both the phones will also come with a punch-hole display.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Bookmarks

Google Bookmarks is shutting down; will no longer be supported after 30 September

Jul 23, 2021
Google Bookmarks is shutting down; will no longer be supported after 30 September
Google Play Store to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from the platform starting 1 September

Google

Google Play Store to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from the platform starting 1 September

Jul 30, 2021
Android TV gets new features including Immersive Detail Pages, improved Watchlist, Tune recommendations, and more

Google

Android TV gets new features including Immersive Detail Pages, improved Watchlist, Tune recommendations, and more

Jul 21, 2021
Candidate lists ‘googling’ under skills on his CV, gets called for interview

NewsTracker

Candidate lists ‘googling’ under skills on his CV, gets called for interview

Jul 27, 2021
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet report combined profits of more than $50B in the third quarter

Tech giants

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet report combined profits of more than $50B in the third quarter

Jul 28, 2021
Fifth-gen Honda City now packs Google Assistant functionality and four new connectivity features

Honda City

Fifth-gen Honda City now packs Google Assistant functionality and four new connectivity features

Jul 30, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021