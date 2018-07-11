Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 11 July, 2018 10:14 IST

Users in India come out on top when it comes to downloading content from Netflix

The video streaming platform is focussing on expanding its content library for the Indian market.

Indians rank among the top downloaders of content on mobile phones for Netflix and the company is working on a number of innovations to ensure a smooth viewing experience for its users in the country, a senior official said.

The premium video streaming platform is also focussing on expanding its content library for the Indian market. Speaking to PTI, Netflix director, Product Innovation Cameron Johnson said the company believes in 'giving consumers more control'.

Netflix. Reuters.

Netflix. Reuters.

"India is a key market for Netflix... We are cognizant to the various factors like patchy internet and phones with lesser internal memory and have introduced a number of features that allow users to experience the service in a seamless manner," he said.

Johnson said a large chunk of its users in India log on to the platform through their mobile phones and cited the example of downloading over WiFi for watching the content later. "Our download feature has been a big hit in India, Indians are amongst the top mobile downloaders in the world for Netflix content," he said.

The company is now introducing 'Smart Downloads'. When a member finishes watching a downloaded episode, Smart Downloads will delete it, and then automatically download the next episode over WiFi, which ensures that Netflix does not take up additional space on the member's phone without their permission, Johnson explained.

He added that the feature works best for episodic content. Smart Downloads will work for both Netflix International Originals as well as the other series available on the platform.

"In the past year, Netflix has more than doubled the catalogue in India, creating a compelling and growing content library encompassing original and licensed titles," he said.

Netflix recently released its first Indian original series, Sacred Games.

Netflix has over 125 million users globally. It, however, does not give out country-specific subscriber numbers. While Netflix plays in the premium content streaming space, it competes with the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar as well as other OTT players in the Indian market.

The competition in the video-on-demand space has intensified, especially after the launch of Reliance Jio's services as data tariffs have come down drastically in the country. New players like Yupp TV, Hungama and ALTBalaji are actively expanding their library with original programming to tap into the Indian market.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Netflix

Netflix launches Smart Downloads feature over Wi-Fi for Android users

Jul 11, 2018

NowStreaming

Netflix's international originals team talks Sacred Games, plans for India, and need for diverse stories

Jul 05, 2018

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap on working with Netflix and his 'street cred' as a director of dark, intense films

Jul 05, 2018

NowStreaming

Sacred Games international review round-up: A 'fresh, addictive thriller' riddled with 'story cliches'

Jul 09, 2018

Sacred Games

Netflix’s Sacred Games wades into political row, here’s what Twitter’s saying

Jul 10, 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing a gangster in Sacred Games and avoiding Bollywood's 'hero' mould

Jul 02, 2018

science

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018