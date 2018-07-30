After stunning the world with the Find X, Oppo is returning with a new offering from its F series. According to a tweet by Oppo Malaysia, the Chinese smartphone maker's next offering is the Oppo F9.

As per the poster in the tweet, the Oppo F9 has a reduced notch which looks similar to the Essential PH1. Dubbed 'The breaking new vision', the tweet muses on what would happen when a drop of water falls on the display screen. Quite philosophical.

A drop of rain falls on the leaf will shine they say, but how if it falls on the screen? Get ready to welcome the OPPO F9 with new waterdrop screen, a breaking new vision experience for you! #OPPOF9 #WaterdropScreen pic.twitter.com/4qn9UAjmet — OPPO Malaysia (@OPPOMalaysia) July 30, 2018

On the other hand, this could be an indication of the display's waterproof capabilities. As per a GSMArena report, one can hope that the display would be close to IP67.

Meanwhile, if you must have noticed, the outline of the phone shows a notch which is quite similar Essential's PH1. The notch's design departs from the common trend of the iPhone X.

A recent report about the new offering from Oppo shows that it will sport a dual camera set up at the back. It is expected to launch in August, this year. The new offering from Oppo had passed the Bluetooth certification (version 4.2) in China where three models were listed. These were CPH 1823, CPH 1825, CPH 1881 out of which the CPH 1823 was speculated to be Oppo F9 or Oppo F9 Pro.

The Oppo F9 will succeed the Oppo F7 from the house of Oppo F series.