Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 July, 2018 16:33 IST

Upcoming Oppo F9 to sport a reduced notch like the Essential PH-1

The Oppo F9 has a reduced notch which looks similar to the Essential PH-1.

After stunning the world with the Find X, Oppo is returning with a new offering from its F series. According to a tweet by Oppo Malaysia, the Chinese smartphone maker's next offering is the Oppo F9.

As per the poster in the tweet, the Oppo F9 has a reduced notch which looks similar to the Essential PH1. Dubbed 'The breaking new vision', the tweet muses on what would happen when a drop of water falls on the display screen. Quite philosophical.

On the other hand, this could be an indication of the display's waterproof capabilities. As per a GSMArena report, one can hope that the display would be close to IP67.

Meanwhile, if you must have noticed, the outline of the phone shows a notch which is quite similar Essential's PH1. The notch's design departs from the common trend of the iPhone X.

A recent report about the new offering from Oppo shows that it will sport a dual camera set up at the back. It is expected to launch in August, this year. The new offering from Oppo had passed the Bluetooth certification (version 4.2) in China where three models were listed. These were CPH 1823, CPH 1825, CPH 1881 out of which the CPH 1823 was speculated to be Oppo F9 or Oppo F9 Pro.

The Oppo F9 will succeed the Oppo F7 from the house of Oppo F series.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

Oppo

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro leaked on Chinese certification site, August launch expected

Jul 23, 2018

secondary display

Oppo could be working on a smartphone with a secondary display behind the phone

Jul 24, 2018

Compare

Vivo NEX vs Oppo Find X vs OnePlus 6 vs Galaxy S9 Plus: A specs comparison

Jul 20, 2018

Oppo R17

Oppo R17 may succeed the Oppo R15 and will likely feature a whopping 10 GB RAM

Jul 27, 2018

Vivo NEX

Vivo NEX to launch in India tomorrow: Here's all we know about the flagship phone

Jul 18, 2018

OPPO Find X: Motorising the Future

Jul 20, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018