tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 13:54 IST

Oppo Find X launched in India at Rs 59,990, available from 3 August on Flipkart

Today, Oppo launched an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage variant.

Oppo launched the much awaited Find X in India at a price of Rs 59,990. Pre-orders for Find X will begin from 25 July and would be available exclusively on Flipkart from 3 August.

Touted as the most innovative phone of the year, the device was launched in Paris, a month ago. Today, Oppo launched an 8 GB RAM with 256 GB configuration of the device in India.

Oppo Find X.

The phone is available in two colour variants, Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

Oppo's flagship phone comes powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset and runs on Colour OS 5.1 which is based on Android P (beta program).

Dubbed the Panoramic Arc Screen, the device sports a massive 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 ratio and 93.8 percent screen ratio. It comes protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass screen.

Coming to the main feature of the phone is it pop-up camera which has 25 MP (f/2.0) in front along with a 3D scanning sensor for facial unlock. Following the lines of iPhone X, the phone does away with the fingerprint scanner completely and the same can be said about the missing 3.5 mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the rear camera setup includes dual cameras on the pop-up slate with 16 MP (f/2.0) + 20 MP (f/2.0) sensors, along with a dual LED flash.

The device features a Li-ion 3,730 mAh battery. Interestingly, the 256 GB variant of the Find X comes with a VOOC Flash Charge and misses out on the Super VOOC flash charge available on the Lamborghini edition that claims to charge a full battery in 35 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, A-GPS, GLONASS and BDS.

