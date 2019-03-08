Friday, March 08, 2019 Back to
Uber pays $2.6 million in Netherland's unlicensed taxi service case

Uber was found to have offered an unlicensed taxi service in the Netherlands in 2014-2015.

Reuters Mar 08, 2019 16:36:10 IST

Uber has paid around 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million) in a settlement after it was found to have offered an unlicensed taxi service in the Netherlands in 2014-2015, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

The logo of Uber is pictured during the presentation of their new security measures in Mexico City, Mexico April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme - RC1D5529D940

The settlement over Uber’s “UberPop” service - in which people with no taxi license transport passengers in their own cars and use Uber software to find customers and handle payments - included both a fine and giving back revenue earned from the service in the Netherlands.

In more recent news, Uber Technologies Inc is not criminally liable in a March 2018 crash in Tempe, Arizona, in which one of the company’s self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian, prosecutors said on 5 March.

The Yavapai County Attorney said in a letter made public that there was “no basis for criminal liability” for Uber, but that the back-up driver, Rafaela Vasquez, should be referred to the Tempe police for additional investigation.

Prosecutors’ decision not to pursue criminal charges removes one potential headache for the ride-hailing company as the company’s executives try to resolve a long list of federal investigations, lawsuits and other legal risks ahead of a hotly anticipated initial public offering this year.

