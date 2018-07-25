Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 15:03 IST

Uber hits new milestone, completes 10 billion trips across deliveries and rides

Despite the struggles, Uber doubled its trip count over a year - from 5 billion to 10 billion.

Uber has announced that on 10 June, “173 trips and deliveries started simultaneously at 10:12 pm GMT, putting us over 10 billion completed trips”. These trips happened in over 21 countries across five continents.

Around this time last year, Uber had announced completing five billion trips. A year later, that number has been doubled.

Uber shares that among the final milestone rides, the shortest trip was an Uber Eats delivery, clocking in at just over 800m, while the longest trip was a traveler taking a 66-kilometer ride to the airport in Denver. Also, of these, five riders were on their first Uber trips ever!

via GIPHY

This news from Uber comes amid the ongoing struggles of the company when it was sued and investigated for gender and race discrimination, it revealed a massive data breach which it at one point tried to conceal. The company was also sued over the data breach, issued layoffs and replaced its CEO.

In addition to that, Uber is also under continuous scrutiny into how it treats and pays its drivers, a fatal crash involving one of its self-driving cars, many sexual assault and harassment accusations against its driver partners.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Uber Updates

Uber to roll-out new tools to make pickups efficient for both riders and drivers

Jul 16, 2018

Uber

Uber Technologies appoints new chief privacy officer and data protection officer

Jul 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Uber executive Liane Hornsey resigns following allegations of racial discrimination made by anonymous group

Jul 11, 2018

discrimination

Uber being investigated for alleged gender discrimination on grounds of pay

Jul 17, 2018

Uber

Uber CPO resigns after an enquiry into how she handled racial discrimination

Jul 11, 2018

Digital Divide

Gender-based digital divide could affect job opportunities for women: Study

Jul 11, 2018

science

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018