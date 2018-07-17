Uber Technologies Inc is under investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for alleged gender discrimination on issues such as pay, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The probe, which began last August, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. As part of the probe, EEOC investigators have been interviewing former and current Uber employees as well as seeking documents from its executives, the Journal’s report said.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi promised to change the culture of the ride-hailing company after taking over in August last year from former CEO Travis Kalanick following a series of scandals.

The investigators have been seeking information related to hiring practices, pay disparity and other matters as they relate to gender, the Journal report said.

“We have proactively made a lot of changes in the last 18 months, including implementing a new salary and equity structure based on the market, overhauling our performance review process,” publishing diversity reports and providing training to thousands of employees, an Uber spokesperson said.

Last week, Uber Chief People Officer Liane Hornsey resigned after an investigation into how she handled allegations of racial discrimination at the company.

An EEOC spokesman said complaints made to the commission are strictly confidential and it is prohibited from even confirming or denying the existence of such a charge.