Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 17 July, 2018 12:27 IST

Uber being investigated for alleged gender discrimination on grounds of pay

Uber CEO promised to change the culture of the ride-hailing company after taking over in August 2017.

Uber Technologies Inc is under investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for alleged gender discrimination on issues such as pay, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A man exits the Uber offices in Queens, New York.

A man exits the Uber offices in Queens, New York.

The probe, which began last August, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. As part of the probe, EEOC investigators have been interviewing former and current Uber employees as well as seeking documents from its executives, the Journal’s report said.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi promised to change the culture of the ride-hailing company after taking over in August last year from former CEO Travis Kalanick following a series of scandals.

The investigators have been seeking information related to hiring practices, pay disparity and other matters as they relate to gender, the Journal report said.

“We have proactively made a lot of changes in the last 18 months, including implementing a new salary and equity structure based on the market, overhauling our performance review process,” publishing diversity reports and providing training to thousands of employees, an Uber spokesperson said.

Last week, Uber Chief People Officer Liane Hornsey resigned after an investigation into how she handled allegations of racial discrimination at the company.

An EEOC spokesman said complaints made to the commission are strictly confidential and it is prohibited from even confirming or denying the existence of such a charge.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Uber executive Liane Hornsey resigns following allegations of racial discrimination made by anonymous group

Jul 11, 2018

Uber

Uber CPO resigns after an enquiry into how she handled racial discrimination

Jul 11, 2018

NewsTracker

American firm to pay $100,000 to settle Indian-origin employee's discrimination lawsuit

Jul 03, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections loom; Opposition struggles to counter Donald Trump’s hardline immigration battle cry

Jul 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Finally, US commits to reuniting migrant families from next week as immigration politics boils over; Trump fumes saying 'fix our insane laws now!'

Jul 06, 2018

NewsTracker

US midterm elections: Donald Trump more hardline and confident than he ever was in 2016; immigrants are firmly in the crosshairs

Jul 07, 2018

science

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018