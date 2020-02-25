Tuesday, February 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

U.S. still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trump's chipmaker comments - sources

By Karen Freifeld (Reuters) - U.S. government officials are still considering ways to further curb sales to China's Huawei Technologies, despite President Donald Trump's tweets and comments last week in support of sales to China, according to people familiar with the matter


ReutersFeb 25, 2020 05:15:20 IST

U.S. still eyeing ways to curb sales to Huawei after Trumps chipmaker comments - sources

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) - U.S. government officials are still considering ways to further curb sales to China's Huawei Technologies, despite President Donald Trump's tweets and comments last week in support of sales to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

An interagency meeting was held on Thursday to discuss national security and China export issues, including proposals to restrict sales of chips to Huawei and a plan to block the sale of jet engines for China's new passenger airplane.

But, while blocking General Electric Co from supplying the jet engines appeared to be off the table after Trump opposed efforts to stop their sale, sources now tell Reuters new restrictions aimed at limiting Huawei's presence in the global telecommunications market were still in discussion.

The President told reporters last week that U.S. chipmakers should be able to sell to other countries, but he was not clear on how to handle Huawei, the world's second-largest smartphone maker.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chris Sanders and Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Feb 12, 2020
Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables

Newstracker

Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables

Feb 12, 2020
From wind power to cow manure: oil traders seek new profit recipe

Newstracker

From wind power to cow manure: oil traders seek new profit recipe

Feb 12, 2020
Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Newstracker

Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Feb 12, 2020
Saudi Arabia wary of costly slow response as virus knocks oil -sources

Newstracker

Saudi Arabia wary of costly slow response as virus knocks oil -sources

Feb 12, 2020
SoftBank shares open 12.5% higher after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

Newstracker

SoftBank shares open 12.5% higher after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

Feb 12, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020