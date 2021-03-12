Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter's 'Space' audio chat room feature might go public for both iOS and Android users from next month

Earlier, Twitter was letting only a few iOS users create their own audio chat room pr 'Space'.


FP TrendingMar 12, 2021 13:04:26 IST

It has been only a week since Twitter launched a beta version of its audio chat room feature called Spaces for Android users. The Clubhouse-like feature was brought to iOS in a testing stage back in January and now Twitter is working on going public with Spaces by next month. Till now, Twitter was letting only a few iOS users create their own Space which is going to change most likely by April. It was announced by the Twitter team in one of their Spaces released on 11 March.

Twitters Space audio chat room feature might go public for both iOS and Android users from next month

Twitter Spaces

Spaces' host, Alex, who goes by the username @akkhosh on the micro-blogging site said that their vision of going live with Spaces will come to fruition sometime in April. The timeline is certainly not the final one.

A Twitter spokesperson further clarified to TechCrunch that Alex was indeed referring to all the users of iOS and Android and not just beta testers getting the ability to host Spaces.

Twitter has been working on the voice tweets since last year. The feature to voice tweet for iOS was rolled out in June, 2020. While composing a tweet, users will have to click on the wavelength option given beside the image icon to record a message. One voice tweet could be of maximum 140 seconds and if users need to say more than that, they can just continue speaking and Twitter will be starting another voice message once 140 seconds have passed.

The success of Clubhouse after being launched in August 2020, has not gone unnoticed. While Twitter is developing the audio chat room feature, Instagram is also working on including an audio chat room option in the direct messaging section of the app.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter is testing full-image view in tweet timeline, to support 4K images

Mar 11, 2021
Twitter is testing full-image view in tweet timeline, to support 4K images
FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

FAU-G

FAU-G to get new multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode soon, confirms developer nCore Games

Feb 26, 2021
Clubhouse app: The audio social network is compelling but it also has some very grown-up problems

Clubhouse

Clubhouse app: The audio social network is compelling but it also has some very grown-up problems

Mar 01, 2021
Truecaller developer launches personal safety app Guardians that allows users to share location

Guardians

Truecaller developer launches personal safety app Guardians that allows users to share location

Mar 04, 2021
Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

Netflix

Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

Mar 04, 2021
Twitter is reportedly testing an 'undo send' timer for tweets: All you need to know

Twitter

Twitter is reportedly testing an 'undo send' timer for tweets: All you need to know

Mar 05, 2021

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021