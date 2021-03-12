FP Trending

It has been only a week since Twitter launched a beta version of its audio chat room feature called Spaces for Android users. The Clubhouse-like feature was brought to iOS in a testing stage back in January and now Twitter is working on going public with Spaces by next month. Till now, Twitter was letting only a few iOS users create their own Space which is going to change most likely by April. It was announced by the Twitter team in one of their Spaces released on 11 March.

We’re working on something we think you’ll love — Twitter Spaces! Still in test mode but rolling out soon. Here’s a peek at what everybody’s talking about... pic.twitter.com/KMXzmKzbDp — Twitter (@Twitter) March 11, 2021

Spaces' host, Alex, who goes by the username @akkhosh on the micro-blogging site said that their vision of going live with Spaces will come to fruition sometime in April. The timeline is certainly not the final one.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

A Twitter spokesperson further clarified to TechCrunch that Alex was indeed referring to all the users of iOS and Android and not just beta testers getting the ability to host Spaces.

Twitter has been working on the voice tweets since last year. The feature to voice tweet for iOS was rolled out in June, 2020. While composing a tweet, users will have to click on the wavelength option given beside the image icon to record a message. One voice tweet could be of maximum 140 seconds and if users need to say more than that, they can just continue speaking and Twitter will be starting another voice message once 140 seconds have passed.

The success of Clubhouse after being launched in August 2020, has not gone unnoticed. While Twitter is developing the audio chat room feature, Instagram is also working on including an audio chat room option in the direct messaging section of the app.