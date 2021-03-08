FP Trending

Clubhouse, a social networking app that was launched in March 2020, has become a sensation and now other social media platforms can't wait to test the waters of this new growing audio conversations. After Twitter and Facebook, Instagram is now reportedly working on a similar Clubhouse-like feature. Clubhouse is an invite-only iOS app that lets users gather in audio chat rooms to listen and talk about various topics.

Developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi has shared screenshots on Twitter, where a mic icon can be seen inside the direct message section of Instagram.

As per the screengrabs, it seems like Instagram will let users enter an audio room or create one by clicking on the mic icon beside the compose and video call options at the top left of the window. Also, there is a mic option for presumably muting and unmuting the audio as well as a cross option for exiting the audio room.

Digging through Instagram also brought up the mention of another feature likely to be introduced soon. Paluzzi tweeted screenshots about Instagram developing end-to-end encryption for chats.

Reportedly, in the chat section, Paluzzi spotted an option to ‘Start end-to-end encryption chat’. When a user starts chatting with a fellow user, they are expected to choose whether they would like end-to-end encryption.

Facebook has been working on merging the chat features of its apps. Many Instagram users across the world have already found their direct messages linked to Messenger chat so that people on Facebook can send you a message on Instagram and vice versa. By introducing end-to-end encryption, this interoperability will be strengthened.