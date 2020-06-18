tech2 News Staff

Along with GIFs, images, and videos, Twitter will now also let you record a short audio snippet and attach it to your tweet, because as per the company, "sometimes 280 characters aren't enough".

As per the company blog, you will see an audio option (wavelength icon) at the bottom of the screen along with images option when you are composing a tweet. Once you tap on the audio option, you will be directed to a page that will show your profile in the middle and a record button at the bottom; tap that and record your voice.

(Also read: Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works)

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Each audio message can record up to 140 seconds. If you reach the time limit and still have something to say, keep talking. A new voice tweet will automatically create a thread. Once you are done, press the done button at the bottom, you will go back to the composer screen.

You can only attach the audio message to an original tweet and won't be allowed to reply or retweet with a recorded audio message.

Twitter reveals that for voice tweets, your profile picture will appear on the timeline alongside other tweets. For listening, you can tap on the profile picture, the playback will start in a new window, hence your scrolling will not be interrupted while you listen to the voice tweet. You can also so anything on your phone while you are listening to a voice tweet.

As of now, only iOS users can create a voice tweet but everyone will be able to hear it.