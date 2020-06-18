Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter will now let you record 140-seconds audio clips as 'voice tweets'

For now, only iOS users will be able to voice tweet, however, all users will be able to listen to that tweet.


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2020 10:41:11 IST

Along with GIFs, images, and videos, Twitter will now also let you record a short audio snippet and attach it to your tweet, because as per the company, "sometimes 280 characters aren't enough".

As per the company blog, you will see an audio option (wavelength icon) at the bottom of the screen along with images option when you are composing a tweet. Once you tap on the audio option, you will be directed to a page that will show your profile in the middle and a record button at the bottom; tap that and record your voice.

(Also read: Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works

Twitter will now let you record 140-seconds audio clips as voice tweets

Each audio message can record up to 140 seconds. If you reach the time limit and still have something to say, keep talking. A new voice tweet will automatically create a thread. Once you are done, press the done button at the bottom, you will go back to the composer screen.

Voice tweets

Voice tweets

You can only attach the audio message to an original tweet and won't be allowed to reply or retweet with a recorded audio message.

Twitter reveals that for voice tweets, your profile picture will appear on the timeline alongside other tweets. For listening, you can tap on the profile picture, the playback will start in a new window, hence your scrolling will not be interrupted while you listen to the voice tweet. You can also so anything on your phone while you are listening to a voice tweet.

As of now, only iOS users can create a voice tweet but everyone will be able to hear it.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works

Jun 10, 2020
Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works
The Flash actor Grant Gustin condemns Hartley Sawyer's racist, misogynist tweets after latter's removal from show

BuzzPatrol

The Flash actor Grant Gustin condemns Hartley Sawyer's racist, misogynist tweets after latter's removal from show

Jun 09, 2020
Twitter is testing ways limit sharing of articles before a user has read them

Twitter

Twitter is testing ways limit sharing of articles before a user has read them

Jun 11, 2020
'Felt I have shaken hands with God’: Yuvraj Singh recalls his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

sportstracker

'Felt I have shaken hands with God’: Yuvraj Singh recalls his first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar

Jun 11, 2020
Twitter casts light on rationale behind labelling tweets; tech-rights group files suit to stop Trump's social media order

Twitter

Twitter casts light on rationale behind labelling tweets; tech-rights group files suit to stop Trump's social media order

Jun 04, 2020
UK tabloid The Sun responds to criticism against article on JK Rowling's ex-husband; says it did not glorify domestic abuse

UK tabloid The Sun responds to criticism against article on JK Rowling's ex-husband; says it did not glorify domestic abuse

Jun 13, 2020

science

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020
Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

stardust

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020