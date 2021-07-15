tech2 News Staff

Twitter is removing Fleets.

In a post shared on Wednesday, Twitter announced that on 3 August it will remove its Fleets feature. Twitter said that it is withdrawing the feature because it's "working on some new stuff".

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

"We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter," Ilya Brown, Twitter's vice president of product, said in a statement. "But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven't seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped."

Twitter Fleets is an Instagram Stories-like ephemeral feature, that appears on the top of a user's feed, and posts on it disappear in 24 hours.

Twitter started testing Fleets in June 2020, and eventually rolled it out to users globally in November last year. The move to remove the feature feels hurried since it was rolled out less than a year ago, but it especially feels sudden because Twitter started testing ads in Fleets just last month.