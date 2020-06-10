Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
Twitter starts testing Instagram Stories-like feature called Fleets in India: How it works

Twitter's new feature, Fleet, does not allow users to reply, retweet or like publicly.


tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2020 10:40:05 IST

In March this year, Twitter announced that it was testing a new feature called 'Fleets' in Brazil. Starting today, Twitter has started testing the feature in India.

Fleets is an ephemeral content that one can post on Twitter and it will automatically disappear after 24 hours, just like Instagram's 'Stories' feature. Although, Twitter is kind of late to the party, as platforms like Facebook, Snapchat, and even YouTube have had this feature for a long time now.

Representational Image.

Getting into the details, one of the highlights of Fleet is that there are no public retweets, replies or likes.

Fleets will appear on the top of the timeline listed horizontally in rounded profile icons, just like Instagram. To add to yours, you just need to tap on the "+" sign that is placed in the top left corner with your profile picture. Twitter will not only allow you to write but will also let you add GIFs, photos, and videos, and live links.

Fleets

Fleets

To watch the Fleet posted by others, you will have to swipe upwards however, to see the next person's fleet, you will have to swipe horizontally. There is a "sticker" like an option in Fleets called "Reply by DM" that will let users reply through direct message.  In addition to this, you will also be able to reply to these fleets by an emoji.

According to Twitter, all your followers will be able to see your Fleets and reply to them if you have made your DM public. You can also see who all saw your Fleet.

Currently, Fleets is available on the mobile app for Twitter. If you use the website via your laptop, you won't see the feature right now.

