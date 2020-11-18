Wednesday, November 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter's Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Twitter first announced this feature in March and then started testing Fleets in Brazil, India, Italy, and Sounth Korea in June.


tech2 News StaffNov 18, 2020 09:56:22 IST

Twitter Fleets, an Instagram Stories-like feature that disappears in 24 hours is now rolling out globally. The feature echoes social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls 'Fleets' because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. Twitter started testing this feature in June.

Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.” People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

To watch the Fleet posted by others, you will have to swipe upwards however, to see the next person's fleet, you will have to swipe horizontally. There is a "sticker" like an option in Fleets called "Reply by DM" that will let users reply through direct message.  In addition to this, you will also be able to reply to these fleets by an emoji.

Twitters Instagram Stories-like feature, Fleets, starts rolling out for all users globally: How it works

Fleets

Twitter tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, before rolling it out globally.

Fleets are a “lower pressure” way to communicate “fleeting thoughts” as opposed to permanent tweets, Twitter executives Joshua Harris, design director, and Sam Haveson, product manager, said in a blog post.

The news comes the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced questions from a Senate Judiciary Committee about how they handled disinformation surrounding the presidential election. Both sites have stepped up action taken against disinformation. Zuckerberg and Dorsey promised lawmakers last month that they would aggressively guard their platforms from being manipulated by foreign governments or used to incite violence around the election results — and they followed through with high-profile steps that angered Trump and his supporters.

The new “Fleets” feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

Nov 13, 2020
Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later
Google discloses zero-day vulnerability in Windows OS, security patch weeks away

Google Chrome

Google discloses zero-day vulnerability in Windows OS, security patch weeks away

Nov 03, 2020
Loco pilot’s prompt action saves three elephants crossing tracks in West Bengal; Piyush Goyal shares viral clip

NewsTracker

Loco pilot’s prompt action saves three elephants crossing tracks in West Bengal; Piyush Goyal shares viral clip

Nov 11, 2020
Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday; actors will reunite after seven years

Buzz Patrol

Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday; actors will reunite after seven years

Nov 07, 2020
Microsoft urges users 'to not blow vape smoke into Xbox Series X' after viral videos

Microsoft

Microsoft urges users 'to not blow vape smoke into Xbox Series X' after viral videos

Nov 12, 2020
IT ministry issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh

NewsTracker

IT ministry issues notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of Ladakh

Nov 13, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020